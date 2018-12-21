Woman, 88, missing from Palos Heights after calling daughter to say she was lost

Police are looking for an “endangered” 88-year-old woman who is missing from southwest suburban Palos Heights.

Delores Eriksen left the 6200 block of West 129th Street in Palos Park on Thursday morning headed for Evergreen Park. About 3:45 p.m., she called her daughter and told her she was lost – she said she was possibly in Indiana but was not sure, according to an alert from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Eriksen is described as a 5-foot-2 white woman weighing about 135 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and glasses, the sheriff’s office said.

She was last seen wearing a short blue coat, carrying a black purse and driving a light green 2012 Ford Focus with Illinois license plate AAE29, authorities said.

Eriksen does not own a cell phone and does not normally drive on highways, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (847) 294-4733.