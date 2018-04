Woman accidentally shot by brother in Englewood

A woman was shot by her brother Wednesday not when he accidentally fired a handgun in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg by her brother about 10:35 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Justine, Chicago Police said.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

Her brother, who fired a shot while showing her a handgun, left the scene before police arrived, police said.