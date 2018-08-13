Woman arrested after SWAT standoff in Lawndale

A woman was arrested after barricading herself in a room with her 5-year-old daughter Monday morning in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The 31-year-old barricaded herself inside the room with the girl at 6:18 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Springfield, according to Chicago police.

A SWAT team eventually entered, took the woman into custody and secured the room, police said. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital as a precaution but had “no visible injuries.”

The woman was also taken to Stroger for a mental health evaluation, police said.