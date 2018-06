Woman, boy wounded in drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park

An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were wounded Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The two were sitting on a porch when a black SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots at 10:06 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in both ankles and the woman was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Stroger hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.