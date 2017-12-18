2 women charged after 5 toddlers injured with hot glue at day care

Two women were charged in connection to an incident at a Palmer Square day care in which five toddlers were injured with hot glue on the Northwest Side.

Lizandra Cosme, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery of a child under 13 years old causing great bodily harm, according to Chicago Police.

An investigation found that Cosme “caused injury” to the five 2-year-old children — three girls and two boys — on Dec. 1 at the Children’s Learning Place in the 3100 block of West Fullerton, authorities said. The extent of the children’s injuries was unknown.

A second woman, 27-year-old Susana D. Gonzalez, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of causing the circumstances of child endangerment, police said. She lives in Melrose Park.

“The well-being of our students is paramount,” Lissa Druss Christman, a spokeswoman for the daycare, said in an email statement. “Upon learning of the alleged incident, we notified DCFS immediately and terminated two of our employees. We are currently working with investigators.”

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating allegations of abuse by one of the daycare workers, according to an agency spokeswoman.

Cosme was denied bail at a court appearance Monday, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office records. She was scheduled to return to court Dec. 26.