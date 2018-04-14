Woman charged with stealing jewelry from Elmhurst senior living facility

Bond was set at $5,000 for an independent living facility employee charged with stealing jewelry from an elderly resident at the facility in mid-January in west suburban Elmhurst.

Jossie Powell, 74, of Bellwood, was a part-time caregiver at the facility when she stole a men’s gold bracelet and a white gold women’s ring containing a ruby and diamonds, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and Elmhurst Police Department.

After the woman noticed her jewelry missing, she contacted the EPD, which started an investigation, authorities said. The investigation led to Powell being charged with one felony count of theft and one felony count of burglary.

Powell appeared at a bond hearing Friday morning and had her bail set at $5,000, with 10 percent to apply, prosecutors said.

She has since been released from the DuPage County Jail, according to DuPage County Sheriff’s Office records.

“The daily lives of those who require special in-home medical attention can be challenging enough,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement. “These individuals deserve our respect, care and comfort and should not have to worry about becoming a victim of theft. They are among society’s most vulnerable, and the very notion that someone would steal from another in need is extremely disheartening.”

Powell’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 10.