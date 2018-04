Woman critically injured in Bronzeville shooting

A woman was critically injured Sunday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old woman was shot at 5:41 p.m. in the 300 block of East 50th Street, Chicago Police said.

It was unclear where on her body she was shot. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known ad no further information was available.