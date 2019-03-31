Woman fatally struck by vehicle while standing on I-294 after unrelated crash

A 27-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle when she got out of a car following an unrelated crash Saturday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near north suburban Des Plaines.

About 5:50 a.m., a Toyota Corolla and a Chevrolet Camaro were involved in a crash in the center lane of traffic on Interstate 294 near Golf Road, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Neither car was drivable after the collision.

The Corolla’s driver, a 28-year-old Chicago man, and his passenger, 27-year-old Kristine Humphrey, then got out of the car and stood in the roadway, state police said.

A short time later, they were struck by a northbound Honda Accord, state police said. The impact also sent the Camaro careening into the passenger side of a passing Chrysler 300.

Humphrey was rushed to Lutheran General in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead over four hours later, according to state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in Bellwood.

The drivers of the Camaro, the Accord and the Corolla were also taken to hospitals for treatment, state police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation.