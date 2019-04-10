Woman hit by vehicle while crossing street on Near North Side

A pedestrian has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on the Near North Side.

The 23-year-old woman was crossing the street about 6:05 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and North Wabash Avenue when a vehicle hit her, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a leg injury, police and fire officials said. Her condition was stabilized.

No charges have been filed at this time.