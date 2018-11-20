Woman hit, killed by SUV in Lindenhurst

A 61-year-old woman was fatally struck by an SUV Sunday afternoon while crossing the street in north suburban Lindenhurst.

Victoria Sowka was trying to cross Route 45 about 5:25 p.m. near Falling Waters Drive in Lindenhurst when she was hit by a black 2015 Nissan Rogue that was southbound on Route 45, according to Lindenhurst police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Sowka, who lived in Lindenhurst, was dead at the scene, authorities said. The preliminary results of an autopsy Monday indicated she died of multiple traumatic injuries from the crash.

The 38-year-old Waukegan man who was driving the Nissan stayed at the scene after the crash, police said. No charges or citations had been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.

The crash remained under investigation by Lindenhurst police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.