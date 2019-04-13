Woman killed, man wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

Two people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

A man, 26, and woman, 23, were sitting in a vehicle about 12:48 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of South Western Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the head and taken to Holy Cross Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The man is in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the leg, back and buttocks.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality. Area South detectives are investigating.

The woman is the 18th female to be killed in Chicago in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

