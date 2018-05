Woman missing since February might be in South Loop: police

A woman who has been missing since February might be in the South Loop, according to police.

Martavia Taylor, 31, was last seen Feb. 27, Chicago Police said in an alert on Friday.

The 5-foot-5, 215 pound black woman with brown eyes and blonde hair may be “mentally confused,” police said.

She’s possibly near 1400 South Canal Avenue, according to police. More details weren’t provided.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.