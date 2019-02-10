Woman pulled to safety from Des Plaines River in Schiller Park

Police helped pull a woman to safety from the Des Planes River Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

The woman fell into the flooded river about 6:15 p.m., Schiller Park police said in a statement. Officers arrived and initially couldn’t find her due to the flooding, police said.

They found the woman’s trail and followed her into waist-high water, police said.

The fire department arrived with a boat just as officers reached her, police said. They pulled her back to dry ground. She was apparently OK.

Schiller Park police did not respond Sunday night to a request for additional details.