Woman robbed at gunpoint in Englewood

A woman was robbed of her belongings at gunpoint early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:30 a.m., the 37-year-old was walking in the 200 block of West 69th Street when she was approached by three males who pulled out a handgun and demanded her valuables, according to Chicago Police.

They took her CTA pass, Social Security card, state ID and $40, police said. The males fled and no one was injured.

Area South detectives were investigating.