Woman sexually assaulted by attacker who climbed fence into her West Town yard

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed Tuesday night by an armed attacker who climbed over a fence and into her front yard in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.

About 11:22 p.m., a woman was entering her front gate in the 2000 block of West Ferdinand when she noticed a male riding a bike in circles on the street, police said.

She locked her gate behind her and went inside, but came back out a few minutes later and found the male standing in her yard. He appeared to have climbed over the fence, police said.

The male then took out a handgun, demanded cash and sexually assaulted the woman, police said.

The attacker was described as a black male between 17 and 25-years-old with short hair in twists or braids, a clean shaven face and a dark complexion. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and had a dark colored backpack, police said.

He was riding a blue bike at the time of the attack, possibly a Divvy, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.