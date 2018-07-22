Woman shot in her front yard in Back of the Yards

A woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was standing in her front yard with her family when a male she didn’t know got out of a vehicle and began firing shots at her at 8:06 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Ada Street, according to Chicago Police.

The male was traveling in a white Ford Focus, police said.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.