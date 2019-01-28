Woman shot in neck while driving in Austin

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 20-year-old woman was driving at 12:18 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Augusta when someone in another vehicle pulled up next to her and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in the neck and crashed her vehicle in the 1000 block of North Leamington, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives continue to investigate.