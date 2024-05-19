Mother, child allegedly kidnapped in Jefferson Park
Chicago police are investigating a reported kidnapping Sunday in Jefferson Park.
Police responded to a reported kidnapping in the 5500 block of North Austin Avenue about 4:39 p.m. where a witness said they saw a woman and child being forced out of an apartment and into an SUV by two men, police said. The vehicle then left the area heading south.
