Sunday, May 19, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Mother, child allegedly kidnapped in Jefferson Park

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-03.JPG

Sun-Times file

Chicago police are investigating a reported kidnapping Sunday in Jefferson Park.

Police responded to a reported kidnapping in the 5500 block of North Austin Avenue about 4:39 p.m. where a witness said they saw a woman and child being forced out of an apartment and into an SUV by two men, police said. The vehicle then left the area heading south.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs lose series to Pirates as they navigate a turbulent part of the season
“Guys have stepped up, but we’re not playing our best baseball,” reliever Hayden Wesneski said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 19, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Golf
Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship for his first major and sets scoring record for majors
Schauffele closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Bryson DeChambeau, entertaining to the very end with a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 64.
By Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs' Shota Imanaga is crushing it on the mound, but life as a Chicagoan is coming along more slowly
Imanaga makes success look so simple, it’s easy to forget to ask him how he’s handling life alone in a huge new city halfway around the world from home.
By Steve Greenberg
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Teen shot, wounded in Albany Park
A boy, 15, was in an alley near the 3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue at 3 p.m. when someone in a black sedan drove by and shot at him, hitting him in the left leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chris Flexen
White Sox
White Sox swept by streaking Yankees as former Sox lefty Carlos Rodon gets win in finale
Sox starter Chris Flexen lasted four innings, giving up eight hits, including homers to Jon Berti, his first, and Aaron Judge, his 13th.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 