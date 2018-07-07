Woman shot while cleaning deck on Fourth of July in Hollywood Park

A 38-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder while cleaning a deck on the Fourth of July in the 5800 block of North Spaulding. | Google Maps

A woman was shot in the shoulder while cleaning a deck on the Fourth of July in the Hollywood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 38, who called police Saturday to report the Fourth of July incident, was cleaning the deck about 10:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of North Spaulding when she felt pain and saw she was bleeding from her upper right shoulder, according to Chicago Police. She did not hear any sounds of gunshots.

The woman was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital by family members, where she was treated for the gunshot wound and released, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.