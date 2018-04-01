Woman stabbed from behind on bus in Mag Mile

A woman was stabbed on a CTA bus Sunday night in the Magnificent Mile, resulting in a minor cut.

About 10:15 p.m., the 30-year-old woman was sitting on a bus driving north in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue when a female person seated behind her stabbed the woman in the back of the head with an unknown object inside a glove, Chicago Police said.

The offender, who police said might be homeless, then exited the bus and walked south on Michigan Avenue.

The victim suffered a minor cut to the back of her head and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Neither person knew each other, and they did not appear to interact before the stabbing, police said.