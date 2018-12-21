Woman still missing after water rescue near North Avenue Beach

A woman remained missing after emergency crews responded to reports of multiple people in Lake Michigan Friday morning near North Avenue Beach.

Authorities were called about people in the water at 7:13 a.m. near North Avenue and the lakefront, according to the Chicago police.

Fire Media Affairs said two people were pulled out of the water, while one was still unaccounted for.

Police said a 28-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. The missing person may be a 22-year-old woman.

Further details were not immediately available.