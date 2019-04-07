Woman struck by vehicle in Niles

A 60-year-old Des Plaines woman was struck by a vehicle Saturday in northwest suburban Niles.

About 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person who was hit on Greenwood Avenue near Golf Road, according to Niles police.

A 44-year-old woman in a Mercedes SUV going south on Greenwood was turning into the left lane at Golf Road when it collided with the senior.

The elderly woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The incident is under investigation.