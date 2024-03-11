The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Russell Wilson to sign one-year deal with Steelers

Broncos releasing him but will be on the hook for most of his $39 million salary

By  Associated Press
   
Russell Wilson

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Ed Zurga/AP

Russell Wilson is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary.

Wilson posted his intentions on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Year 13. Grateful. (at)Steelers.”

Wilson was 11-19 in two seasons with the Broncos. He bounced back from a dreadful 2022 season and threw 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, but still lost his job after going 7-8 in coach Sean Payton’s first season last year.

Wilson led Seattle to eight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 10 seasons with the Seahawks.

The Steelers lost a wild-card playoff game with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback. Rudolph went 3-0 after replacing Kenny Pickett, who was 7-5 before going down with an injury.

