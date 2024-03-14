Aaron Rodgers denies report he espoused Sandy Hook shooting conspiracy theory

Aaron Rodgers has vehemently denied a report saying he believed that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a "government inside job."

The New York Jets quarterback was the subject of a March 13 report from CNN, that indicated he had shared conspiracy theories surrounding the events of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, which left 26 people dead, including 20 children. CNN says Rodgers believed it was a "government inside job" and that the media was involved in a cover-up.

On March 14, Rodgers took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a denial of the report, saying he's "never been of the opinion that the events did not take place."

As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to… — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2024

"As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community," he posted.

Recently, Rodgers made an appearance on the "Look Into It" podcast, during which he espoused several conspiracy theories including those surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In 2022, DeShone Kizer, former Green Bay Packers quarterback and teammate of Rodgers, said Rodgers would speak with him about various conspiracy theories, including one surrounding the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Rodgers has also made recent headlines for as being a potential vice president choice for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign. The quarterback has yet to issue a statement on his potential candidacy.

