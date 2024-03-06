No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 171: Previewing the 2024 IHSA state finals
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
This week's episode is all about the 2024 IHSA State Finals in Champaign. We break down the Class 4A and 3A games and take a quick look at the smaller classes.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
