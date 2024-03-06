The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
No Shot Clock Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 171: Previewing the 2024 IHSA state finals

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 171: Previewing the 2024 IHSA state finals
Mount Carmel's Grant Best (3) reacts with teammates after winning the IHSA Class 3A UIC supersectional game against St. Patrick.

Mount Carmel’s Grant Best (3) reacts with teammates after winning the IHSA Class 3A UIC supersectional game against St. Patrick.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

This week's episode is all about the 2024 IHSA State Finals in Champaign. We break down the Class 4A and 3A games and take a quick look at the smaller classes.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

Next Up In Sports
Dreaming big on the South Shore Bass Open
Blackhawks beat Coyotes to finally end franchise-record road losing streak
Purdue beats Illinois 77-71 in monster meeting, claims second straight Big Ten title
Previewing the IHSA Class 3A high school basketball state finals
Lawmakers, get ready for the double-team from White Sox, Bears for stadium money
The Coby White Show? Just don’t ask Bulls guard anything about it
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_500.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I feel weird in the skimpy clothes my husband likes me to wear
Man encourages his wife to show more skin in public, but revealing outfits aren’t her style.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
PROBLEMISTA (2023)
Movies and TV
‘Problemista': Uneven satire pairs a frustrating man with an aggravating woman
Julio Torres (“SNL”) directs and stars in the sometimes clever comedy stymied by its repetitive nature and the unbearable character played by Tilda Swinton.
By Richard Roeper
 
Credit Card Reform Legislation Would Tighten Rules On Rates And Fees
Personal Finance
An $8 credit card late fee cap sounds good now, but it may hurt you later
The average credit card late fee has ballooned to $32 in 2022 from $23 at the end of 2010, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said.
By Medora Lee | USA Today
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 6, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
A sheriff's deputy in a blue uniform holds a German shepherd as they pose for an outdoor portrait.
Suburban Chicago
Police dog Dax injured while pursuing fleeing suspect: ‘Please send positive thoughts’
Dax, a veteran Lake County Sheriff’s Office canine, was injured while chasing a 16-year-old suspect in a wooded area of Zion late Sunday night.
By Daily Herald
 