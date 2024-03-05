Previewing the IHSA Class 3A high school basketball state finals

Mount Carmel guard Noah Mister began the season as a promising sophomore. He flashed potential in his freshman year at Kenwood as a small guard who came off the bench and scored in some big moments.

This season, he has developed into a reliable, dynamic point guard for the Caravan. That was all on display in the supersectional victory Monday against St. Patrick.

Mister didn’t shoot well, but his game is well-rounded and not dependent on scoring. He had eight assists and four steals and held Mount Carmel (31-5) together in the crucial moments.

The Caravan were expected to be good this season, but Mister’s emergence at the position of greatest need turned them into a state-title contender.

‘‘He’s maturing,’’ Mount Carmel senior Angelo Ciaravino said. ‘‘We’ve worked so hard to get him where he needs to be. It hasn’t been a struggle. He knows we are there for him, and he continues to step up every game.’’

Ciaravino, a Northwestern recruit, is one of the star attractions of the state finals. The Caravan lack depth, but they don’t have a weak spot in their starting lineup.

Coach Phil Segroves hopes Lee Marks, a 6-5 senior, will play. He has been out since Feb. 6 with an elbow injury.

‘‘He’s ready to push it, and we’ve had a blessing from his doctor and his parents,’’ Segroves said. ‘‘It will be based on pain. To have his presence on the floor is a big deal. Lee Marks is better with an arm and a half than most people are with two.’’

Mount Zion (35-1) is Mount Carmel’s opponent in the Class 3A state semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Champaign.

The Braves start a sophomore, three juniors and a senior. They haven’t played a Chicago-area opponent, but their three-point defeat at Metamora is a close loss that proves they’re a quality team.

Mount Zion coach Dale Schuring says his team ‘‘likes to get out and go.’’

Junior guard Lyncoln Koester averages 16 points, and 6-7

sophomore JC Anderson averages 15 points and nine rebounds.

‘‘He’s a very skilled post player,’’ Schuring said. ‘‘He has been absolutely dominant at times and carried us [in the fourth quarter of the supersectional victory Monday] against Centralia.’’

Mount Carmel (31-5) starting lineup G Noah Mister, 6-1, So.

G Grant Best, 6-2, Jr.

G Cameron Thomas, 6-2, Jr.

F Christian Uremovich, 6-7, Sr.

F Angelo Ciaravino, 6-6, Sr.

Mt. Zion (35-1) starting lineup G Sam Priscilla, 5-11, Jr.

G Lyncoln Koester, 6-3, Jr.

G Brayden Trimble, 6-2, Jr.

F Grant McAtee, 6-4 Sr.

F JC Anderson, 6-7, So.

DePaul Prep vs. Peoria Richwoods, 11:15 a.m. Friday

The Rams returned a lot from the team that won Class 2A last season, but they have had to fight through significant injuries all season.

They play a unique defensive style in which every defender switches, something that has given opponents problems.

DePaul Prep’s losses were against Normal and Homewood-Flossmoor, two teams in the Class 4A state finals.

Point guard Makai Kvamme is a rock, and senior PJ Chambers and brother AJ, a sophomore, are talented scorers. Jaylan McElroy, a 6-7 senior making his third appearance at the state finals, is a solid rim protector and overall difference-maker.

McElroy and 6-6 sophomore Rashaun Porter will have their hands full with 6-10 Rutgers recruit Lathan Sommerville, who might be the best player in the state finals.

Sommerville averaged 24.6 points and 12.3 rebounds and outplayed Sun-Times Player of the Year Morez Johnson in Richwoods’ supersectional victory Monday against Thornton, finishing with 32 points and 12 rebounds.

‘‘Sommerville has been tremendous,’’ Richwoods coach William Smith said. ‘‘And we are clicking on all cylinders and playing well.’’

DePaul Prep (33-2) starting lineup G Makai Kvamme, 6-2, Jr.

G Rob Walls, 6-2, Jr.

G PJ Chambers, 6-2, Sr.

F Jaylan McElroy, 6-7, Sr.

F Rashaun Porter, 6-6, So.