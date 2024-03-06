Previewing the IHSA Class 4A high school basketball state finals

Homewood-Flossmoor arrives in Champaign as a heavy favorite to win the Class 4A state title.

The Vikings succeeded against the toughest schedule of any team in the field and have the most talented roster. Guards Gianni Cobb, Carson Brownfield, Jayden Tyler and Bryce Heard are all capable of posting big scoring numbers.

It won’t be a cakewalk for Homewood-Flossmoor this weekend though. First up is New Trier, which played several of the best teams in the state (Curie, Warren, Bloom, Kenwood) and gained valuable experience at the State Finals last season.

Senior Logan Feller is the Trevians’ leader. The emergence of sophomore Christopher Kirkpatrick as a major scoring threat has been the key to New Trier’s playoff run.

The Trevians are consistently solid on defense but their offense hinges on three-point shooting, which is not always dependable.

H-F, making its first state finals appearance since 2004, will have a massive crowd and major expectations on its shoulders. Cobb and Tyler have stepped up in the crucial moments in the biggest games this season and spearheaded what seemed like an unlikely comeback against top-ranked Curie at the UIC supersectional on Monday.

“We didn’t back down at all [to Curie],” Tyler said. “We came together as a group and made the right plays to get us out of that hole. And when I messed up with that turnover at the end and Curie tied it my borthers picked me up.”

New Trier and the Vikings match up in the second Class 4A semifinal at 3:45.

Homewood-Flossmoor starting lineup G Jayden Tyler, 5-9, Jr.

G Gianni Cobb, 6-0, Sr.

G Bryce Heard, 6-6, Jr.

G Carson Brownfield, 6-3, Sr.

C Mac Hagemaster, 6-8, Sr.

New Trier starting lineup G Christopher Kirkpatrick, 6-2, So.

G Colby Smith, 6-3, Jr.

G Logan Feller, 6-3, Sr.

G Ian Brown, 6-5 Sr.

F William LeeMaster, 6-5, Sr.

Palatine (28-8) vs. Normal (31-5), 2 p.m. Friday

This should be a fun one at the State Farm Center. Expect large crowds from both teams.

Normal has been one of the state’s elite teams this season. The Ironmen took their lumps against Chicago-area teams, losing to Thornton, Waubonsie Valley, Downers Grove North and Benet. But they turned around and dominated Downers Grove North 53-29 in the ISU Supersectional on Monday.

That’s a scary margin of victory for the rest of Class 4A. Keep an eye on Noah Cleveland, who doesn’t get as much attention as some star players, but is one of the state’s elite all-around players.

The Ironmen have a very balanced scoring attack with Cleveland averaging 10.5 points, Braylon Roman 11.8 points and big man Jaheem Webber 10.3 points.

Palatine, which has won just three sectionals, makes its first trip to the state finals. Connor May, a Washington University recruit, has a slower, throwback offensive game that has been very difficult for opponents to stop. He averages 19.3 points.

Pirates senior guard Tommy Elter helms what is the smoothest half-court offense in the Class 4A field.

Normal’s size could be a major issue for Palatine. Sophomore Tony Balanganayi, a 6-4 forward, is the only player in the rotation other than the 6-7 May that can protect the rim. The Ironmen have a significant length advantage at every position.

Palatine starting lineup G Darrin Dick, 6-0, So.

G Tommy Elter, 6-3, Sr.

G Carter Monroe, 5-10, Jr.

F Connor May, 6-7 Sr.

F Tony Balanganayi, 6-4 So.