The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Obituaries Entertainment and Culture News

Joyce Randolph, last surviving ‘Honeymooners’ star, dies at 99

Actor virtually retired after playing Trixie Norton on beloved 1950s sitcom.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Joyce Randolph, last surviving ‘Honeymooners’ star, dies at 99
Joyce Randolph (right) appears with her co-stars on “The Honeymooners” — Jackie Gleason (from left), Audrey Meadows and Art Carney in a 1955 photo.

Joyce Randolph (right) appears with her co-stars on “The Honeymooners” — Jackie Gleason (from left), Audrey Meadows and Art Carney — in a 1955 photo.

AP File

NEW YORK — Joyce Randolph, a veteran stage and television actress whose role as the savvy Trixie Norton on “The Honeymooners” provided the perfect foil to her dimwitted TV husband, has died. She was 99.

Randolph died of natural causes Saturday night at her home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, her son Randolph Charles told The Associated Press Sunday.

She was the last surviving main actor of the beloved comedy from television’s golden age of the 1950s.

“The Honeymooners” was an affectionate look at Brooklyn tenement life, based in part on star Jackie Gleason’s childhood. Gleason played the blustering bus driver Ralph Kramden. Audrey Meadows was his wisecracking, strong-willed wife Alice, and Art Carney the cheerful sewer worker Ed Norton. Alice and Trixie often found themselves commiserating over their husbands’ various follies and mishaps, whether unknowingly marketing dogfood as a popular snack or trying in vain to resist a rent hike, or freezing in the winter as their heat is shut off.

Randolph would later cite a handful of favorite episodes, including one in which Ed is sleepwalking.

“And Carney calls out, ‘Thelma?!’ He never knew his wife’s real name,” she later told the Television Academy Foundation.

Originating in 1950 as a recurring skit on Gleason’s variety show, “Cavalcade of Stars,” “The Honeymooners” still ranks among the all-time favorites of television comedy. The show grew in popularity after Gleason switched networks with “The Jackie Gleason Show.” Later, for one season in 1955-56, it became a full-fledged series.

Those 39 episodes became a staple of syndicated programming aired all over the country and beyond.

In an interview with The New York Times in January 2007, Randolph said she received no compensation in residuals for those 39 episodes. She said she finally began getting royalties with the discovery of “lost” episodes from the variety hours.

After five years as a member of Gleason’s on-the-air repertory company, Randolph virtually retired, opting to focus full-time on marriage and motherhood.

“I didn’t miss a thing by not working all the time,” she said. “I didn’t want a nanny raising (my) wonderful son.”

Joyce Randolph of “The Honeymooners” speaks at the New York Emmy Awards Gala in 2007.

Joyce Randolph of “The Honeymooners” speaks at the New York Emmy Awards Gala in 2007.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

But decades after leaving the show, Randolph still had many admirers and received dozens of letters a week. She was a regular into her 80s at the downstairs bar at Sardi’s, where she liked to sip her favorite White Cadillac concoction — Dewar’s and milk — and chat with patrons who recognized her from a portrait of the sitcom’s four characters over the bar.

Randolph said the show’s impact on television viewers didn’t dawn on her until the early 1980s.

“One year while (my son) was in college at Yale, he came home and said, ’Did you know that guys and girls come up to me and ask, ‘Is your mom really Trixie?’ ” she told The San Antonio Express in 2000. “I guess he hadn’t paid much attention before then.”

Earlier, she had lamented that playing Trixie limited her career.

“For years after that role, directors would say: ‘No, we can’t use her. She’s too well-known as Trixie,’ ” Randolph told the Orlando Sentinel in 1993.

Gleason died in 1987 at age 71, followed by Meadows in 1996 and Carney in 2003. Gleason had revived “The Honeymooners” in the 1960s, with Jane Kean as Trixie.

Randolph was born Joyce Sirola in Detroit in 1924, and was around 19 when she joined a road company of “Stage Door.” From there she went to New York and performed in a number of Broadway shows.

In the late 1940s and early 1950s, she was seen often on TV, appearing with such stars as Eddie Cantor, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, Danny Thomas and Fred Allen.

Randolph met Gleason for the first time when she did a Clorets commercial on “Cavalcade of Stars,” and The Great One took a liking to her; she didn’t even have an agent at the time.

Randolph spent her retirement going to Broadway openings and fundraisers, being active with the U.S.O. and visiting other favorite Manhattan haunts, among them Angus, Chez Josephine and the Lambs Club.

Her husband, Richard Lincoln, a wealthy marketing executive who died in 1997, served as president at the Lambs, a theatrical club, and she reigned as “first lady.” They had one son, Charles.

Next Up In Obituaries
Frankie Franklin-Foxx, advocate for women with HIV and part of first support group in Chicago, dies at 68
Bud Harrelson, Mets shortstop and manager who once fought Pete Rose, dies at 79
Reggie Wells, Oprah’s longtime makeup artist, dies at 76
Mike Perricone, Sun-Times Blackhawks reporter who gave it up to be a stay-at-home dad, dies at 72
Adan Canto, featured in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ and ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ dies at 42
Cindy Morgan, Chicago native who played Lacey Underall in ‘Caddyshack,’ dies at 69
The Latest
Fans booing late Bulls general manager Jerry Krause at a Ring of Honor ceremony Friday, bringing his widow, Thelma, to tears.
Bulls
How did something as beautiful as six NBA titles become so unpleasant? Blame Michael Jordan.
He’s the reason Bulls fans booed deceased GM Jerry Krause at a ceremony Friday, bringing Krause’s widow to tears.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Center fielder Cody Bellinger is the best free agent hitter still available. File photo.
Cubs
Cody Bellinger talk dominates Cubs Convention, but will he return?
There are plenty of teams that would be better with the addition of Bellinger, but there’s no fit quite like the Cubs.
By Maddie Lee
 
Glenbard North’s JJ Hernandez at the free throw line against Metea Valley.
High School Basketball
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Alex Caruso Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls hit the halfway point as trade deadline is just 11 games away
After a poor start to the season, the Bulls have been playing winning basketball the last 22 games. Will that be enough to keep the roster intact when the Feb. 8 trade deadline comes and goes? Let’s ask the Vooch and Alex Caruso.
By Joe Cowley
 
An individual looks up at the buildings as water vapor is seen rolling off the top of the river as temperatures reach the negatives in the loop, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.
Chicago
Harold Washington Library among city warming sites as temperatures plunge
The National Weather Service reported extreme cold and a negative 30-degree wind chill on Sunday and issued a wind chill advisory lasting until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 