ENDORSEMENT: Eddie Corrigan for Illinois House in the 53rd District

In this race in northwest Cook County, we’re more in step with Democrat Mark Walker of Arlington Heights on such issues as a graduated income tax and abortion rights. But our endorsement goes to Eddie Corrigan, an energetic young Republican who already has invaluable Washington experience.

Walker, a retired businessman, held this seat from 2009 through 2011, but lost his bid for re-election in 2012. We respect his record of service, but it’s time for someone new.

Corrigan, who’s making his first run for elected office, worked as an outreach coordinator for U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam. He’s familiar with the ways of Washington — and also of Springfield. He favors universal background checks on gun buyers and other such middle-of-the-road gun restrictions, and he pledges to make bipartisanship a priority. Corrigan’s ideas for economic growth remember the middle class, such as targeted tax credits for small businesses with fewer than 100 workers.

RELATED

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com