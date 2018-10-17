ENDORSEMENT: Ann Gillespie for Illinois Senate in the 27th District

Democrat Ann Gillespie, an Arlington Heights lawyer and community organizer, promises to be the kind of motivated lawmaker Springfield sorely needs to find answers to problems that others have let fester for too long.

As a lawyer, Gillespie specialized in health care issues. As a community organizer, she worked for a higher state minimum wage and mandatory sick leave for all workers. As a legislator, Gillespie says, she would focus on education and health care issues. She also favors a graduated state income tax and a broadening of the sales tax to include services so as to balance the state’s budget. She is endorsed.

Incumbent Republican state Sen. Tom Rooney, a former Rolling Meadows mayor, also is running.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.