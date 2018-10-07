In the March Democratic primary, incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski got a lot of grief from fellow Democrats who accused him of being a closet Republican. We endorsed Lipinski nonetheless, saying his more conservative views on social issues — including his opposition to a woman’s right to have an abortion — were not necessarily out of step with his heavily blue-collar, Southwest Side and suburban district.

Democrats do best, we argued, when they pitch a big tent. Now, in the November election, Lipinski’s Republican opponent is a Holocaust-denying white supremacist. Enough said. We endorse Lipinski.

3rd Congressional District map

Congressman Dan Lipinski, shown here at the 2016 South Side Irish Parade, is endorsed in the 3rd Congressional District. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

