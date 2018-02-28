ENDORSEMENT: Mary Carvlin for Ill. House in the 28th District Democratic primary

State Rep. Robert “Bob” Rita is the 16-year incumbent in this race and a member of a Blue Island family political dynasty, which might be reason enough for us to endorse his opponent Mary Carvlin. We prefer democracy. Carvlin has taught 7th grade Spanish for 15 years and served as an appointed trustee for six years on the Blue Island Public Library board.

Among Carvlin’s priorities is to create a sense of community in this heavily gerrymandered district. She would promote “green” infrastructure to keep storm water from overflowing sewers, focus on gun violence and create job training programs for people who don’t go to college. Unlike Rita, she is not a supporter of expanded legal gambling.

Also running is Kimberly Nicole Koschnitzky. Koschnitzky did not sit for an endorsement interview with the Sun-Times, though she did fill out a questionnaire. Carvlin alleges she’s a “ghost candidate” placed on the ballot to split the opposition vote. That would be the Chicago way.

When Mary Carvlin, who is running in the 28th Illinois House District Democratic primary, visited the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Feb. 13, we asked her to introduce herself to voters. Watch her response: