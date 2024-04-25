The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Hate crimes keep increasing. Here's what Chicago is doing about it.

Last year, Black and Brown residents, Muslim Americans, Jewish Americans, members of the LGBTQ+ community and others were targeted in hate crimes more than 300 times. Smart new policies, zero tolerance, cooperation and unity can defeat hate.

By  Debra Silverstein
   
We often say that hate has no home here, but in the last year, it has seemingly begun to take root in Chicago.

Since October, antisemitic messages have been left on cars and private property in six different Chicago communities. It’s happened in Brookfield, Elmhurst, Evanston and LaGrange Park.

In March, white supremacists disrupted a meeting of the Evanston City Council. This month, residents in Lincoln Park found plastic baggies containing pellets approximating rat poison along with antisemitic messages on more than 80 cars. Last week, a mural celebrating equality at a Lakeview elementary school was defaced with swastikas. These recent incidents represent an escalation from slurs written on paper, and Chicagoans are scared.

In early November, I began asking Chicago Police Department officials for more information and a plan for how to respond to this ongoing harassment campaign and, more broadly, acts of hate.

Last week at City Hall, I hosted Chicago Police Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks, Chief of the Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform Angel Novalez and other police officials; leaders from the Chicago Human Relations Commission; Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss; six of my fellow alderpersons; and representatives from the Anti-Defamation League.

Attendees said it was the first time a group like this had sat down at a table together to discuss how and why these acts of hate are planned and committed by individuals. We learned about some of the white supremacist networks that are active in Chicago. We’re determined to find better approaches to responding to hate and keeping our communities informed and engaged. We agreed that better communication among stakeholders — from block clubs to the Office of the Mayor to the FBI — is a part of that.

Hate flyering is emblematic of recent trends. According to experts, in most cases it’s a carefully scripted strategy born out of trial and error. It involves cautious skirting around laws, and even a single person can use it to have an outsized impact on a city like Chicago. Common across many states, it fuels the statistics that clearly indicate metropolitan areas across the U.S. are managing an epidemic of hate. The perpetrator’s goal is threefold: To elicit support, gain attention and cause fear. It can be challenging to investigate and prosecute as a crime.

Last year in Chicago, Black and Brown residents, Muslim Americans, Jewish Americans, members of the LGBTQ+ community and others were targeted in hate crimes more than 300 times — the highest rate in modern history, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University.

311 and other smart policies are part of the answer

Since 2020, documented hate crimes in Chicago have increased by 275%. The Anti-Defamation League reported a 74% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2023, the worst numbers since they started tracking them in 1979. If that doesn’t demonstrate the urgency, remember that later this summer, amid this supercharged climate, Chicago will be center stage in the political world. I and others are very concerned the Democratic National Convention could be a nexus for hate.

One bright spot is that local leaders are pushing back. Approved unanimously this fall by the City Council, our CHI vs Hate ordinance set a new standard for municipal hate crime legislation, allowing Chicagoans to report hate incidents via 311 and the CHI 311 mobile app.

Those data points will be valuable for police and community organizations combating hate. I was pleased to see my colleague, Ald. Timmy Knudsen, building on our work by introducing new legislation to prohibit the distribution of hateful materials. Our meeting at City Hall this week was another bright spot. We also support the work of state Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago), Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) and Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Highwood), all of whom are pushing statewide legislation for hate crime training and resources for police. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been a rock-solid vocal champion for justice.

In the fight against hate, I also find hope in Chicagoans who have stood firm. When hate crimes took place, you found and shared security camera footage with police. You called 311 and 911 to report suspicious activity and followed up with elected officials to hold us accountable. Others bravely spoke with media outlets following incidents in their communities, demonstrating in a public way that we won’t back down to those who seek to divide us. Your contributions are appreciated and do not go unnoticed.

With tools like CHI vs Hate, additional staffing for the Chicago Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit, better information sharing and collaboration as well as committed leadership in City Council and Springfield, Chicago is better equipped than we were a year ago. Moving forward, I’m confident that smart new policies, zero tolerance for hate, cooperation and unity among elected officials, and most importantly, the support of Chicagoans who value and respect our diversity, will make our city a national leader when it comes to fighting hate.

Debra Silverstein is alderperson of the 50th Ward.

