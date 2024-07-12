The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 12, 2024
Other Views DNC 2024 Politics

Politicians' narratives — like Biden's — often stick but can dramatically change overnight

A former longtime Chicago reporter looks back at narratives that shaped the candidacies of Richard M. Daley, Barack Obama, Rod Blagojevich and Joe Biden.

By  Andy Shaw
   
SHARE Politicians' narratives — like Biden's — often stick but can dramatically change overnight
Barack Obama, RIchard Daley

Then Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley greets then President Barack Obama upon his arrival in Chicago, Wednesday, April 27, 2011, to tape an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Daley was touted as a figure more interested in public policy than raw political power and Obama rode the “stylish, post-racial, hope and change” narrative wave, writes former reporter Andy Shaw.

Charles Dharapak/AP

Covering politics for three decades left me with a lifetime of takeaways, but a compelling one that resurfaces more often than most, as we try to explain widespread public perceptions of politicians, is the importance of narrative.

It’s an overarching media-and-consultant-driven storyline that, for better or worse, defines, describes and tends to stick to candidates and elected officials like glue until the passage of time or a figurative solvent — an unanticipated major event — pries it loose.

Some examples:

Richard M. Daley’s brain trust, leftovers from his father’s kitchen cabinet, sold the local media, during his first successful run for mayor in 1989, on a narrative that framed “Richie” as the wonky Daley, more interested in public policy than raw political power. That dubious but highly effective image makeover contributed to one successful re-election campaign after another until the narrative came unglued by a series of corruption scandals.

Opinion bug

Opinion

Barack Obama rode the “stylish, post-racial, hope and change” narrative wave, created by advisers and sustained by the national media — local reporters who viewed him through the lens of Democratic machine politics found that amusing — to an unexpected presidential win in 2008 and reelection four years later, escaping small scrapes but no solvent.

For Rod Blagojevich, it was the charismatic, Elvis-loving, working-class man-of-the-people populist narrative that propelled him to the governor’s mansion in Springfield twice. Then the feds applied the figurative solvent that unstuck the disingenuous narrative glue, replacing it with a well-earned toxic corruption patch and a bumpy ride to the “Heartbreak Hotel.”

Moving on, I’m reminded of my 2007 interview with political lightweight Todd Stroger after Democratic ward bosses “consoled” him with the coveted Cook County board presidency, replacing his formidable and beloved father, who died after a stroke a few months earlier.

Stroger’s unearned ascendancy, and several tone-deaf political appointments, turned him into a media laughingstock, which he called racist because he was African American and the predominantly white local press corps was ignoring a dozen of his small-bore reforms.

“It’s not racism,” I told him. “It’s a narrative that defined you as an unqualified political hack, and you can’t change that with a few little initiatives.”

I actually reported on his new programs, but they were inconsequential in his quest for respect and legitimacy, and he went on to an ignominious reelection defeat.

So now we get to President Joe Biden, whose narrative honed over a decades-long career characterized him as “Good ol’ Joe"— a solid, earnest, hail-fellow-well-met Democratic pol who endured several personal tragedies and survived multiple stumbles and bumbles on his uneven road to the White House.

The narrative glue weakened as he shouldered the blame for inflation, border and immigration chaos, the bloodshed in Gaza, an embarrassing Afghanistan retreat and growing concerns about his apparent age-related diminishing capacity.

Then came the devastating debate debacle, which entirely ripped off the narrative patch, leaving Biden gasping for air in shark-infested political waters as handlers rushed to the rescue and an increasing number of voters shrugged their shoulders in dismissive disinterest.

The questions now are (a) whether the emerging new narrative—that of a doddering old warrior too enfeebled to lead the country for another term — will solidify enough to either force him out of the race or on to a likely loss to Donald Trump. Or (b) could an 11th-hour epiphany — a personal revival combined with unforeseeable national, international or Trump-related developments — repair enough of the old narrative to keep his reelection hopes alive?

Stay tuned because, either way, it will be compelling political theater through the Democratic National Convention here in August and on to Election Day in November, after which we’ll know what narrative prevailed.

Andy Shaw is a semi-retired Chicago journalist and good government watchdog.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
No, Mr. President, the election isn't a 'Rocky' movie. Giving it your all is not good enough
Gambling on games skyrockets, and that's hazardous to athletes
Biden should forgo his pride and put the country first
All things loud, disruptive somehow find their way to Grant Park
Don't blame mental illness for shootings. Short fuses, easy access to guns form deadly mix
Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider says it's time for Biden to step aside, 'pass the torch'
The Latest
SMYTH 110923 35.jpg
Work
What Chicago's new paid leave ordinance means
Eligible employees are guaranteed up to five days of paid vacation time and five days of paid sick time, with some rollover days. Some business owners, even those who support the new rules, fear they could be hurt by them.
By Amy Yee
 
A police officer or evidence technician kneels near evidence markers, small yellow signs with numbers on them.
Other Views
Don't blame mental illness for shootings. Short fuses, easy access to guns form deadly mix
Politicians often point to mental illness as a source of gun violence. That’s rarely the case. Rage, hate and access to guns are usually the cause.
By Diana H. Fishbein Alex J. Rohrer , and 1 more
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I owe my life to Overeaters Anonymous
In addition to losing 120 pounds, the grateful participant found clarity and sanity in working the program’s 12 steps.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
HIGHWAYS -IL TOLL BOOTHS , TOLLS NSA SPECIFIC TOLLWAYS --.jpg
Transportation
Bell tolls? Illinois Tollway tears out last booths, ending age of paying with change
The shift to cashless tolling has had consequences that are still playing out. Proponents say cashless tolling is faster, safer and better for the environment. Critics point out how unforgiving the system can be for out-of-state travelers without a compatible transponder.
By David Struett
 
20240521_Charles_Silas_mm0016.jpg
The Watchdogs
For Chicago students, the path to a top CPS high school often begins at 4 and is filled with disparities
Students admitted to a CPS gifted elementary program based on testing administered at that age are three times more likely to get in to one of the the city’s 11 test-in high schools than students who go to non-selective neighborhood elementary schools, a WBEZ analysis of CPS data has found.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 