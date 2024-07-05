Dates set for Illinois' great outdoors social event of the summer: the waterfowl blind draws

Dates are set for Illinois’ waterfowl blind draws—the great social event of the year in the outdoor world—as usual in late July.

The last decade or so, I’ve been trying different Downstate sites, some of which are just wild with a couple thousand people. Not sure yet if or where I am going this year.

Locally, I suspect I will attend the Wolf Lake draw again.

Here are the details from the IDNR:

IDNR announces 2024 schedule of waterfowl blind site drawings

Drawings are for public hunting area waterfowl blind sites

SPRINGFIELD – Waterfowl hunters should mark their calendars for upcoming waterfowl blind drawings at several public hunting areas in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host traditional blind drawings at various sites for this year. Participants are advised to follow any site-specific drawing procedures.

Waterfowl hunters must register in person for blind site drawings and must be present at the drawing held at each location designated below immediately after the registration period to claim their blind sites. Mail-in or pre-registrations are not accepted. Blind allocations for these sites are good for one year.

To participate in a drawing, all applicants must present a 2023 or 2024 regular Illinois hunting license; a 2023 or 2024 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register, unless exempted by law; and valid photo identification. Applicants must be at least 16 years old by the date of the drawing. No apprentice licenses and no youth licenses will be accepted unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification.

Applicants needing to purchase licenses and stamps should do so prior to the drawing. Most blind drawing locations will not have license sales available. Licenses and stamps are available at any IDNR license and permit vendor or through the IDNR website.

Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings. Also, to be an eligible applicant for the drawing, participants must not have their hunting privileges suspended or revoked by IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing. Out-of-state residents must have an annual 2023 or 2024 non-resident hunting license for Illinois and a 2023 or 2024 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp. Five-day licenses will not be accepted.

Individuals with a disability precluding them from hunting from a waterfowl blind may be accommodated through the issuance of a Standing Vehicle Permit from IDNR. Go online for a Standing Vehicle Permit application.

The schedule for 2024 blind drawings follows:

SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2024 (Blinds allocated for one year)



Chain O’ Lakes State Park and Redwing Slough/Deer Lake State Natural Area, Lake County: Registration for both sites 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Point day use area, just east of the Fox River on the south side of Illinois 173. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites.

Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, Will County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the site office, two miles northwest of Wilmington off exit 241 on Interstate 55.

Kankakee River State Park and Momence Wetlands, Kankakee and Will Counties: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for both sites at the Kankakee River State Park office, five miles northwest of Bourbonnais on Illinois 102. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites.

Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area, Grundy County: Registration 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the site office, 7705 E. Huston Road, Braceville (just off Illinois 53, two miles southeast of Braceville). Blinds 20-31 may not be available due to a potential construction project. Final word will be announced at the drawing.

Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area, DeKalb County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park office. Directions: Go 2½ miles south of Shabbona on Shabbona Road, turn east on Shabbona Grove Road and go ½ mile. Office is on left side of the road.

Sinnissippi Lake, Whiteside County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harry Oppold Marina, on Stouffer Road on the east edge of Sterling.

William Powers State Recreation Area, Cook County: Registration 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Shelter 2, 126th Street and Avenue 0, Chicago.

SUNDAY, JULY 28, 2024 (Blinds allocated for one year)



Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County: Registration 10 am to 2 p.m. at the area check station, 13½ miles southwest of Havana on Illinois 100.

Clear Lake, Mason County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sand Ridge State Forest headquarters, 25799E County Road 2300N, Forest City. Follow the signs from Manito or Forest City. Phone (309) 597-2212.

Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area, Bureau County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Park, ¾ mile west of DePue on Illinois 29.

Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, including the Sparland Unit, Marshall County: Registration 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the area check station, five miles south of Lacon on Illinois 26.

Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the area check station, three miles south of Banner on Route 24.

Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Area, Cass and Mason counties: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On the east side of the maintenance building, two miles north of Chandlerville on Illinois 78. Follow the signs to Sanganois.

Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area and Pekin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Tazewell County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the south park office area, two miles north of Manito on County Road 16 (Manito Road) and eight miles west and south on Spring Lake Road.

Starved Rock State Park, Lasalle County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Buffalo Rock State Park (large picnic shelter area). Three miles west of Ottawa on Dee Bennett Road.

Woodford State Fish and Wildlife Area, Woodford County: Registration 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the site check station. six miles south of Spring Bay off Illinois 26.

Go online to access additional hunting information and maps on the above sites.

