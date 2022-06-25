The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Politics News

Darren Bailey gets the golden ticket: Trump endorsement in GOP race for governor

State Sen. Darren Bailey had been seeking Trump’s endorsement for months. The downstate farmer met with Trump last year and attended a fundraiser in April in which he snapped a photo with the former president.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Darren Bailey gets the golden ticket: Trump endorsement in GOP race for governor
Screen_Shot_2022_06_25_at_7.22.15_PM__1_.jpg

Screenshot/Blueroom Stream

Calling him “just the man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in America,” former President Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed Darren Bailey in the GOP gubernatorial primary race — a huge boost in the waning days of what has become a heated and expensive contest.

“Darren is a fearless supporter of the Second Amendment and a tireless champion of religious liberty,” Trump said at a “Save America” rally in Mendon. “He will crack down on the violent crime that is devouring our Democrat-run cities and restore the state of Illinois to greatness. Darren has my complete and total endorsement.”

Taking the stage briefly — and nabbing the ultimate photo opp — Bailey voiced his support for a Trump 2024 presidential run.

“I’ve made a promise to President Trump that in 2024 Illinois will roll the red carpet out for him because Illinois will be ready for President Trump,” Bailey said to cheers.

Trump’s Illinois rally was intended to boost U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a Trump loyalist and member of the House Freedom Caucus. Miller faces Rep. Rodney Davis in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District, pitting two Republicans against each other after Democratic-led redistricting. Trump endorsed Miller in January.

But Bailey had been seeking Trump’s endorsement for months. The downstate farmer met with Trump last year and attended a fundraiser for Miller in April in which he snapped a photo with the former president. That photo was blasted on Bailey’s Facebook page — and later was used in ads paid for by the Democratic Governors’ Association.

The endorsement may not make a huge difference in Tuesday’s primary election for the grain farmer who for weeks has been leading his five other competitors by double digits in multiple polls.

It will make a difference in a general election, however, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker will use the endorsement against Bailey, should he win. Hours before Trump’s rally, and in anticipation of some roasting, Pritzker’s campaign blasted out a video of the governor calling Trump “a narcissist who values power over principle and seeks out darkness over light.”

The campaign said Trump’s visit was an attempt to prop up far-right extremists running for office — even though Pritzker himself paid for ads to help boost Bailey’s campaign with ads calling him “too conservative.”

“But here in the Land of Lincoln, we support those who are preserving the union, not destroying it. We stand with the people who barred the doors of the Capitol on Jan. 6th – not the ones who were trying to knock them down,” Pritzker said in the video. “And any candidate who refuses to speak out against Trump’s Big Lie has no business running for office. Not in Illinois.”

Trump took many jabs at Pritzker for his COVID-19 mandates, calling him a “disaster” and blaming him for everything from crime to people leaving the state. The two have endured a years long public feud, even before the pandemic.

And Pritzker has been positioning himself for a potential 2024 presidential bid, which is likely prompting further ire from Trump.

Trump has endorsed about 200 primary candidates this year, and candidates he’s endorsed in contested races have won more times than they’ve lost, according to a New York Times analysis.

The visit came a day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, aided by the three conservative justices Trump nominated. Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett all sided with the majority opinion to bring an end to the constitutional right to have an abortion.

Rally-goers chanted “Thank you Trump” during the rally, with one person holding a sign that simply read, “Life won.”

Trump called the decision “a victory for the rule of law and above all, a victory for life.”

It also came as White House legal experts and Trump-era Justice Department officials continue to testify before the House Jan. 6 Committee about his efforts to overturn Biden’s 2020 win.

Next Up In Politics
On Pride Parade weekend, these 4 members of Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community have much to celebrate
In Illinois, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks of ‘past tense’ era of abortion rights
Chicago Park District vows to open some pools July 5 — but won’t say how many
Pritzker calls General Assembly back to Springfield to ‘further enshrine’ reproductive rights
They had abortions years ago, see rollback of abortion access as a pivotal moment: ‘We have to help each other’
GOP gov hopefuls: ‘Historic’ overturn of Roe v. Wade signals ‘battle for life in the frontlines moves right here to Illinois’
The Latest
Gavin Sheets
White Sox
Sox again manage little ‘O’ against lowly O’s
Offense has scored three runs in its last three losses to the Orioles, who entered Saturday’s game with a 4.10 ERA - 12th in the AL
By Mark Gonzales
 
Cook County health officials reported the first probable case of monkeypox June 25, 2022 in suburban Forest Park.
News
First probable case of monkeypox in Cook County reported in Forest Park, health officials say
“The risk to residents of suburban Cook County remains low, but we want individuals to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox so that they seek medical care if they develop,” said Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck, CCDPH chief operating officer.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Cardinals on Friday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner ‘excited’ to see how high he can push his ceiling
Hoerner has set career highs in RBI and home runs already this season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Luis Robert
White Sox
La Russa: Some players told by trainers to ‘slow it down’ to avoid aggravating injuries
The players are Andrew Vaughn, Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, AJ Pollock and Luis Robert
By Mark Gonzales
 
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Girl, 16, wounded by gunfire in Grand Crossing
The teen was on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of East 75th Street about 4:30 p.m. when someone inside a car fired shots, striking her in the arm.
By Sun-Times Wire
 