Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Here’s how to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum

All nine candidates running for Chicago mayor are expected to participate in a forum hosted by WGN on January 31 at 7 p.m.

By  Katie Anthony
   
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

With less than a month left on the campaign calendar, all nine candidates competing to be Chicago’s next mayor are expected to take the stage at a mayoral forum hosted by WGN News on January 31.

“Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” is set to air at 7 p.m. on WGN-TV and WGN Radio 720 AM, as well as the station’s streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Viewers looking to tune in online can stream the broadcast at WGNTV.com/Live.

Candidates Kam Buckner, Jesús “Chuy” García, Ja’Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Lori Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas and Willie Wilson are all expected to attend the 90-minute forum, according to WGN.

Vallas proposes ‘second Burnham plan’ to rebuild neighborhoods, reverse population loss
O’Hare’s expanded international terminal is ‘stunning and beautiful,’ Lightfoot boasts
Sean O’Shea, a South Side native who worked at the White House under Clinton, dies at 46
Medicare Advantage plans overcharged government hundreds of millions but get to keep the money
$1M settlement in fatal police shooting stalls in committee
Affordable Care Act’s no-cost contraception rule would be bolstered under Biden move
Jeffrey Kriv arrest photo
Crime
Former CPD officer avoided more than $3K in tickets through perjury and forging documents: prosecutors
Jeffrey Kriv was hired as a police officer in 1996 and retired on Jan. 20 — 10 days after he was relieved of his police powers due to the allegations, prosecutors said Tuesday
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas waves to supporters as he files nomination petitions in November 2022 for the 2023 municipal election at the Chicago Board of Elections in the Loop.
City Hall
Vallas proposes ‘second Burnham plan’ to rebuild neighborhoods, reverse population loss
The plan unveiled by Vallas, a former Chicago Public Schools CEO, would invest one-third of all new revenues from a Chicago casino, sports betting, developer fees, tax-increment financing districts and TIF surpluses in South and West side neighborhoods.
By Fran Spielman
 
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg
Crime
Former food service director of Harvey school district charged with stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
Vera Liddell, 66, former food service worker at Harvey School District 152, is charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise, according to county court records.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Loren Tate discusses his induction into the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame in 2021.
Sports Media
Why stop now? Sports scribe and radio host Loren Tate, 91, wouldn’t know how if he tried
Down I-57, Tate is in Year 57 covering University of Illinois basketball and football. “This is the way I live,” he said, and what a life and career it has been.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Philipp Kurashev of the Chicago Blackhawks blocks the puck from Nicolas Deslauriers of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ penalty kill rejuvenated by switch to diamond formation
The change was made over Christmas, and the Hawks have killed 84.8% of opponent power plays since then — compared to 62.5% during the stretch leading up to that point.
By Ben Pope
 