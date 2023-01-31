Here’s how to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum

With less than a month left on the campaign calendar, all nine candidates competing to be Chicago’s next mayor are expected to take the stage at a mayoral forum hosted by WGN News on January 31.

“Your Local Election Headquarters: Chicago Mayoral Forum” is set to air at 7 p.m. on WGN-TV and WGN Radio 720 AM, as well as the station’s streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Viewers looking to tune in online can stream the broadcast at WGNTV.com/Live.

Candidates Kam Buckner, Jesús “Chuy” García, Ja’Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Lori Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas and Willie Wilson are all expected to attend the 90-minute forum, according to WGN.