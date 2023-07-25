The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Pritzker planning for ‘best and biggest’ DNC convention ever in 2024

State and city leaders gathered Tuesday at McCormick Place to sign a “labor peace agreement” ahead of the convention.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson at McCormick Place for the signing of a labor peace agreement for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker expects the 2024 Democratic National Convention to be the “biggest ever,” with fundraising efforts to make that goal well underway, he said Tuesday.

Pritzker’s words came as major Chicago unions signed a “labor peace agreement” on Tuesday at McCormick Place, promising not to strike during the convention, which is being held in Chicago.

“We, on day one, started calling the people that we knew would be the most important to making sure that we were reaching out and raising the proper dollars. We are doing very well so far. Having said that, we are going to be doing that for some many months to come and I’m very, very confident we’ll hit our goal — the necessary goal to put on the best and biggest convention ever,” Pritzker said, speaking at McCormick Place.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter and Mayor Brandon Johnson were among those cheerleading for the city and the labor agreement.

“The labor movement and union workers, and workers in general, are the backbone of our city. And our convention will put that on full display for the entire world to see,” Johnson said. “This labor agreement means we’ll have a union-made convention that will nominate a pro-union president.”

On April 11, the Democratic National Committee announced that Chicago will host the convention at the United Center on Aug. 19-22, 2024, with other events at the McCormick Place complex. The master contract giving Chicago the convention over New York and Atlanta did not include the labor deal because negotiations could not take place until the winning city was announced.

The pact covers the United Center, where Biden and Harris will be nominated for a second term, and the McCormick Place complex. What is new is that for the first time, the no-strike deal will also apply to the union workers at the official convention hotels.

“From airports to hotels to the convention floor, union workers are going to make the 2024 DOC the best convention in modern history,” Reiter said.

The deal is between the DNC’s convention committee, the Chicago Host Committee, the Chicago Federation of Labor and these unions: the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees; IBEW Local 134; IUOE Local 399; Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council; Riggers, Machinery Movers & Machinery Erectors Local Union 136; SEIU Local 1; Teamsters Local 727; UNITE HERE Local 1; and United Steelworkers Local 17U Decorators Union.

Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold, pictured in 2014 at the Metra station in the south suburb.
Bears
Bear down south? Richton Park mayor invites team to consider building south suburban stadium
As the Chicago Bears try to haggle over their property tax assessment on the land they bought in Arlington Heights, Richton Park Mayor Rick Reinbold wants the team to look at his far south suburban village as a potential destination.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from Wilbur Jurden, president of the Downtown Athletic Club in New York, Dec. 10, 1947.
Obituaries
Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98
Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Bears, where he played four seasons.
By Associated Press
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles speak to reporters.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 287: Bears Report to Training Camp
The team’s top brass offer their thoughts on Day 1.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png
Crime
UPS driver shot in Humboldt Park
The driver, 32, was in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue when shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Cook County medical examiner’s office.
News
Cook County breaks opioid overdose record with 2,000 deaths logged last year
Opioid overdose deaths in Cook County have been rising every year since 2018. Opioid deaths were only a fraction of today’s levels in 2015, when the medical examiner’s office recorded 676 overdose deaths.
By David Struett
 