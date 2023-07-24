The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 24, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Unions to sign no-strike deal for 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago

The agreement, to be signed on Tuesday, ‘is more expansive than in years past and comes earlier in the process than ever before,’ Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Unions to sign no-strike deal for 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago
Construction underway for the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, July 29, 1996. Chicago will host the 2024 convention at the United Center.

Construction in progress for the 1996 Democratic National Convention at the United Center. Labor and hotel workers’ unions will sign a no-strike agreement with the Democratic Party organizers of the 2024 convention, which will be held at the United Center and McCormick Place complex.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Major Chicago unions will sign a “Labor Peace Agreement” on Tuesday at McCormick Place, promising not to strike during the Democratic National Convention next year in Chicago.

On April 11, the Democratic National Committee announced that Chicago will host the convention at the United Center on Aug. 19-22, 2024, with other events at the McCormick Place complex. The master contract giving Chicago the convention over New York and Atlanta did not include the labor deal — because negotiations could not take place until the winning city was announced.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, in Chicago on Monday to attend a fundraiser headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris, will be at the signing ceremony with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter, Other union leaders and stakeholders are also expected.

“This agreement is more expansive than in years past and comes earlier in the process than ever before,” Harrison said in a statement.

“This agreement is part of the traditional process that occurs every four years and codifies the convention’s commitment to utilizing union labor everywhere applicable and when available,” an official said in a statement.

President Joe Biden’s administration is very labor friendly — and Chicago is a union city whose leaders pushed for the convention — so that finalizing the labor agreement was not in doubt.

The pact covers the United Center, where Biden and Harris will be nominated for a second term, and the McCormick Place complex. What is new is that for the first time the no-strike deal will also apply to the workers at the official convention hotels — all unionized.

The deal is between the DNC’s convention committee, the Chicago Host Committee, the Chicago Federation of Labor and these unions: the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees; IBEW Local 134; IUOE Local 399; Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council; Riggers, Machinery Movers & Machinery Erectors Local Union 136; SEIU Local 1; Teamsters Local 727; UNITE HERE Local 1; and United Steelworkers Local 17U Decorators Union.

In a statement, Reiter said: “We didn’t just get a strong, comprehensive Labor Peace Agreement done for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, we got it done earlier than any convention in recent memory.”

Next Up In News
Chicago police officer wounded in Englewood shooting
University of Michigan president condemns antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses
VP Kamala Harris urges Hispanic leaders in Chicago to unite against extremists: ‘When we fight, we win’
Elon Musk reveals new ‘X’ logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
‘This could’ve been a tragedy.’ No one hurt when 10-year-old boy fires at Chicago cops during standoff at Beverly home
Mayoral allies lay groundwork for mental health plan dubbed ‘Treatment Not Trauma’
The Latest
A man was shot to death Mar. 20, 2022, in Roseland.
Crime
Chicago police officer wounded in Englewood shooting
The officer was attempting a traffic stop in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue when shots were fired. He was in ‘good spirits’ at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
By Mary Norkol and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
072223_Sky_at_Storm_Maddy_Grassy_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__5_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Marina Mabrey’s keys for navigating slumps offer lesson for all
“You’re going to go through little phases where you’re not playing your best basketball, but you can’t attach your self-worth to it,” Mabrey said.
By Annie Costabile
 
MICHIGAN_STADIUM.JPG
Nation/World
University of Michigan president condemns antisemitic vandalism at two off-campus fraternity houses
Windows were broken and homophobic and anti-semitic messages spray-painted onto two houses, including a swastika at one of the locations. Police are investigating.
By Associated Press
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference on Monday at McCormick Place.
Elections
VP Kamala Harris urges Hispanic leaders in Chicago to unite against extremists: ‘When we fight, we win’
Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Chicago came as she continues a monthlong series of events to galvanize key Democratic groups, including Hispanic and Black voters.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Twitter_Logo.jpg
Business
Elon Musk reveals new ‘X’ logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Elon Musk continues changes at the social media company he bought for $44 billion last year with a rebrand of its bird logo. Musk has long been fascinated with the letter X.
By KELVIN CHAN | AP Business Writer and Barbara Ortutay | Associated Press
 