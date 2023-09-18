The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Politics Abortion News

Gov. Pritzker heads to New York to speak on abortion rights panel with Hillary Clinton

The Clinton Global Initiative panel, called “Women’s Rights are Human Rights: How to Provide Abortion Care in a Post-Dobbs World,” also includes Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki and model and philanthropist Karlie Kloss, among others.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Gov. Pritzker heads to New York to speak on abortion rights panel with Hillary Clinton
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a 2022 pro-abortion rights rally in the Loop.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a pro-abortion rights rally in the Loop in 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will speak about the fight for abortion rights alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in New York Tuesday.

The Clinton Global Initiative panel, called “Women’s Rights are Human Rights: How to Provide Abortion Care in a Post-Dobbs World,” also includes Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki and model and philanthropist Karlie Kloss. The event will be livestreamed at 12:30 p.m.

The panel is part of a two-day Clinton Global Initiative annual event, which returned last year after a six-year break. The Associated Press on Monday reported CGI is set to launch a network to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainians with several financial pledges expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Pritzker and Clinton are longtime friends, and Pritzker served as a fundraiser and adviser to Clinton during her 2016 presidential run.

The expansion of abortion rights in Illinois has put Pritzker in the national spotlight — and it became a huge focal point during his 2022 campaign for reelection. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Pritzker and the Democrat-led General Assembly have further expanded abortion rights in Illinois, as they seek to create a safe haven for patients traveling from states that have banned abortions, including neighboring Missouri and Indiana.

An Iowa district judge July 17 also temporarily blocked a ban on abortions after about six weeks. Patients have also been flooding in from Wisconsin, where abortions were banned in June 2022. But a judge’s ruling last month that a state law doesn’t apply to medical abortions led Planned Parenthood to resume abortion services on Monday.

The Democratic governor has ramped up his travels this year. In January he flew to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, where he promoted Illinois achievements alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and John Kerry, President Biden’s special envoy for climate change.

Pritzker also spent seven days in the United Kingdom in July, a trip aimed at advancing the state’s economic development goals, including in clean energy and technology.

The governor arrived in New York on Monday and is expected to return to Chicago Tuesday night, according to the governor’s office.

Next Up In Politics
Environmental justice plan pushed by Mayor Brandon Johnson
Illinois becomes first state in nation to eliminate cash bail: Here’s how it will work
Fishing for a reason to impeach President Biden is bad for America
Back to the kitchen? Mayor’s floor leader rejects latest restaurant industry compromise on subminimum wage
Sister Jean shares her memories and her belief in teamwork — on and off the court: ‘We all need each other, every one of us’
‘El Chapo’ son extradited to Chicago to face drug conspiracy charges
The Latest
merlin_115952200.jpg
Bears
Struggling Bears defense sees “great opportunity” vs. Patrick Mahomes
The boost from offseason upgrades has not produced results in the Bears’ 0-2 start — they have one sack and no takeaways. “We’re tired of shooting ourselves in the foot,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “We’re tired of not capitalizing. We’ve got to learn how to win.”
By Mark Potash
 
United Auto Workers members crowded together with some holding UAW signs attend a rally Friday in Detroit.
Business
The strike by auto workers is entering its 4th day with no signs that a breakthrough is near
The Chicago area is home to two manufacturing facilities for Ford, and neither is involved in strikes yet.
By David Koenig | AP
 
The ongoing actors and writers strikes have prompted ABC to add more simulcasts of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” games.
Sports Media
ABC adds 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes
The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.
By Associated Press
 
This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained on Oct. 17, 2019 in Culiacan, Mexico.
El Chapo
‘El Raton,’ son of cartel kingpin ‘El Chapo,’ appears in chains at his arraignment in Chicago
Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 33, is charged with taking over a ruthless Mexican cartel that trafficked cocaine, fentanyl into Chicago and the U.S.
By Andy Grimm
 
Matt Eberflus looks at a call sheet Sunday.
Bears
Bears coach: Screen pass wasn’t wrong call
Quarterback Justin Fields threw an interception to Shaq Barrett, who felt a screen was coming by the way he was blocked, pirouetted and picked off a pass.
By Patrick Finley
 