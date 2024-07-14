The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Politics DNC 2024 Chicago

Chicago faith leaders react after Donald Trump assassination attempt

‘Maybe America will come to some awaking that nobody is safe while we allow assault weapons and while we continue to have no common-sense gun laws in this country,’ the Rev. Michael Pfleger told the Sun-Times.

By  Sophie Sherry and Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Chicago faith leaders react after Donald Trump assassination attempt
holy-name-e1524670267767.jpg

Holy Name Cathedral

Sun-times file photo

Chicago-area faith leaders called for prayers and action following a suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, of St. Sabina Church in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, told congregants Sunday they were waking up to an America where “nobody is safe.”

“We’re in a country where hate and violence, and most of all, guns have become a norm,” Pfleger told the Sun-Times.

A gunman fired shots during a Trump campaign rally Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania. Trump said he was struck in the ear but was doing “fine” after being rushed off stage, with blood streaming down his face.

One person was killed in the attack. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the victim as Corey Comperatore, a former fire department chief from the area.

He died a “hero,” Shapiro said of Comperatore, who covered his wife and daughter, shielding them from gunfire.

The suspected gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was also killed.

Two additional victims, both men, were also shot but survived.

Pfleger said he hoped Saturday’s attack would spur both Democrats and Republicans to strengthen federal gun laws.

“Maybe America will come to some awaking that nobody is safe while we allow assault weapons and while we continue to have no common-sense gun laws in this country,” Pfleger told the Sun-Times.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich on Sunday called on worshipers to pray for Trump and his family.

“This is a moment of great risk in the history of our democracy,” Cupich said in a statement. “May God the Father enfold all his children in his loving embrace, encouraging us to listen to our better angels, to break the cycle of violence, and choose peace.”

The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also expressed “relief” that Trump could go home safely to his family.

But CAIR-Chicago also noted the “irony” that politicians who have “supported actions resulting in the deaths of over 30,000 Palestinians, including 15,000+ children, will now speak out against violence as something that is never justifiable or acceptable.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Next Up In Politics
Illinois Republicans ready to 'rock this' RNC as Trump assassination attempt unites GOP
With the attempt on his life, Trump's convention will be 'epic,' says Reince Priebus
Former fire chief killed at Trump rally died protecting his family from gunfire: 'He's a hero'
After Trump assassination attempt, Dems pause counter-messaging at RNC, including Pritzker appearance
A look at the history of presidential assassination attempts in America
Trump rally shooting blame game and calls for investigation begin
The Latest
Christopher Morel
Cubs
Cubs go into All-Star break on high note, jockeying for position in crowded NL wild-card race
The Cubs beat the Cardinals 8-3 Sunday to complete a 5-2 road trip.
By Maddie Lee
 
The stage is set at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sunday, July 14, 2024.
RNC 2024
Illinois Republicans ready to 'rock this' RNC as Trump assassination attempt unites GOP
Donald Trump’s defiant response to the shooting has provided “a shot of adrenaline in our arm” for his already fervent followers, Illinois delegate Aaron Del Mar said as the GOP gets ready to kick off the Republican National Convention on Monday.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Chair of the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee Reince Priebus walks the floor and speaks with a reporter at the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Columnists
With the attempt on his life, Trump's convention will be 'epic,' says Reince Priebus
The image of a bloodied Trump pumping his fist at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania Saturday and mouthing the word “fight” will become one of the iconic photos defining these charged political times.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Hagen Smith
White Sox
White Sox select left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith with the No. 5 pick in 2024 MLB Draft
The White Sox selected left-hander Hagen Smith from Arkansas with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
By Kyle Williams
 
Trump Shooter VictimThis undated photo provided by the Buffalo Township, Pa., Volunteer Fire Company shows former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore. Comperatore was killed during a shooting at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., on Saturday. (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company via AP) ORG XMIT: PAJW101
Nation/World
Former fire chief killed at Trump rally died protecting his family from gunfire: 'He's a hero'
Corey Comperatore, 50, died protecting his wife and daughter in an attack on Donald Trump on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered their ‘deepest condolences’ to the family and prayers for the families of the wounded.
By AP
 