The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Nation/World News Crime

Former fire chief killed at Trump rally died protecting his family from gunfire: 'He's a hero'

Corey Comperatore, 50, died protecting his wife and daughter in an attack on Donald Trump on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered their ‘deepest condolences’ to the family and prayers for the families of the wounded.

By  AP
   
SHARE Former fire chief killed at Trump rally died protecting his family from gunfire: 'He's a hero'
Trump Shooter VictimThis undated photo provided by the Buffalo Township, Pa., Volunteer Fire Company shows former Buffalo Township Fire Chief Corey Comperatore. Comperatore was killed during a shooting at a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., on Saturday. (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company via AP) ORG XMIT: PAJW101

Corey Comperatore

Jessie Wardarski/AP Photos

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — The former fire chief who was killed at a Pennsylvania rally for Donald Trump spent his final moments diving down in front of his family, protecting them from the gunfire that rang out Saturday during an assassination attempt against the former president.

Corey Comperatore’s quick decision to use his body as a shield against the bullets flying toward his wife and daughter rang true to the close friends and neighbors who loved and respected the proud 50-year-old Trump supporter, noting that the Butler County resident was a “man of conviction.”

“He’s a literal hero. He shoved his family out of the way, and he got killed for them,” said Mike Morehouse, who lived next to Comperatore for the last eight years. “He’s a hero that I was happy to have as a neighbor.”

Comperatore died Saturday during an attempt to kill Trump at Saturday’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. At least two other people were injured: David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Both were listed in stable condition as of Sunday.

As support for Comeratore’s family began to pour in from across the country, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden also extended their “deepest condolences.”

“He was a father. He was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired and he lost his life, God love him,” said Biden, who added he was praying for the full recovery of the wounded.

Separately, Texas U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson said in a statement Sunday that his nephew was injured but “thankfully his injury was not serious.”

“My family was sitting in the front, near where the president was speaking,” Jackson said. “They heard shots ringing out — my nephew then realized he had blood on his neck and something had grazed and cut his neck. He was treated by the providers in the medical tent.”

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

The former president was showing off a chart of border-crossing numbers when at least five shots were fired. Trump was seen holding his ear and got down on the ground. Agents quickly huddled in a shield around him. When he stood, his face bloodied, he pumped his fist to cheering supporters as he was whisked off stage by Secret Service agents.

Trump later extended his condolences to Comperatore’s family.

Randy Reamer, president of the Buffalo Township volunteer fire company, called Comperatore “a stand-up guy” and “a true brother of the fire service.” He said Comperatore served as chief of the company for about three years but was also a life member, meaning he had served for more than 20 years.

“Just a great all-around guy, always willing to help someone out,” Reamer said of Comperatore. “He definitely stood up for what he believed in, never backed down to anyone. … He was a really good guy.”

A crew was power-washing the front of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday with plans to install memorial drapery to honor the slain former chief.

Assistant Chief Ricky Heasley of Sarver, who knew Comperatore for more than a decade, remembered him as very outgoing and full of life.

“He never had a bad word,” Heasley said.

And in the front yard of the Comperatores’ two-story home in Butler County, a small memorial had sprung up of a U.S. flag and small bunches of flowers.

For Morehouse, Comperatore’s death was an emotional blow — but it also has inspired political action. Morehouse says he plans on casting a ballot for the first time in his life come November and he plans on checking Trump’s name.

“As soon as I heard what happened and then learned that it was to Corey, I went upstairs as soon as I got home and I registered to vote,” Morehouse said. “This is the first time I’ve ever voted and I think it will be in his memory.”

A GoFundMe launched to support Comperatore’s family had already surpassed more than $480,000 in donations as of Sunday.

Next Up In News
Illinois Republicans ready 'rock this party' as Trump assassination attempt unites GOP
After Trump assassination attempt, Dems pause counter-messaging at RNC, including Pritzker appearance
5th person robbed at gunpoint in Austin by man they met on dating apps, police say
A look at the history of presidential assassination attempts in America
1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting
Trump safe; shooter, bystander dead after suspected assassination attempt
The Latest
CPD-03.JPG
Crime
5th person robbed at gunpoint in Austin by man they met on dating apps, police say
In an alert sent Sunday, Chicago police said the man has pulled out a gun and robbed at least five victims after meeting at an agreed-upon location. In one instance, the man met the person at their home and stole their vehicle.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox relief pitcher Chad Kuhl reacts after giving up a three-run home run
White Sox
White Sox end first half with sweep at hands of Pirates
“It’s not the first half we wanted, but we just gotta keep showing up, playing hard,” left fielder Andrew Benintendi said.
By Kyle Williams
 
Cubs Cardinals Baseball
Cubs
Cubs beat Cardinals 8-3 in last game before the All-Star break, powered by six home runs
Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong logged the first multi-homer game of his career.
By Maddie Lee
 
John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy, John Connally, Nellie ConnallyFILE - President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade approximately one minute before he was shot, Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas. Riding with President Kennedy are first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Gov. John Connally, far left. (AP Photo/Jim Altgens, File) ORG XMIT: WX101
Politics
A look at the history of presidential assassination attempts in America
Chicago Mayor Anton Cermak was shot to death when a gunman tried to assassinate President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt in Miami in 1933. Roosevelt was unhurt.
By AP
 
Screenshot 2024-07-14 at 4.17.35 PM.png
Crime
1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3700 block of West Polk Street about 12:41 p.m. Sunday and found the three men shot, police said. One man died, and two others are hospitalized. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 