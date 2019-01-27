47th Ward candidate for alderman: Kimball Ladien

The Sun-Times Editorial Board sent the 47th Ward aldermanic candidates a list of questions to find out their views on a range of issues facing the city and their ward. Kimball Ladien, MD submitted the following responses (the Sun-Times does not edit candidate responses):

Who is Kimball Ladien? He’s running for: 47th Ward alderman His political/civic background: In 1968, my first antiwar poem “Know Other Way,” was banned by the Lane Tech Prep. In many ways, I have spent the last 50 years focused on ways to reduce Violence in Society ranging from Child Abuse and Domestic Violence to Gangs and Corruption to even War itself. In 1972, I received a 99 percentile on the Science Section of the MCATs along with numerous other high scores (See Bio and CV.). With these test results in hand, I “cashed in” by spending the next 10 years studying the neuroanatomical, neurophysiological, neuropharmacological, electrophysiological and behavioral correlates of Brain Information Processing. Not only is the brain the one “tool” that makes all of the other tools, understanding human behavior from the genetic to synaptic to macroeconomic levels was fundamental if these problems were ever to be solved. (Who is Hari Zeldon?) During this time, I made approximately $3000/year, ate lots of potatoes and lived in an electric blanket during the winter. When I finally did go to Rush Medical College, I won multiple awards for my work including being one of 15 semi-finalists in an HHS competition in Preventive Medicine for my paper on “Workfare Interventions in the Welfare System.” This was my first formal paper concerning my work on Safe Haven which has continued now for over 30 years. Other awards were related to my Brain Research. I will always be also proud that, for my first official act as a physician and a Medical Director, I cut in half my salary precisely so that I could devote myself full-time to implementing my Safe Haven programs which I have always done pro bono. I have always tried to live a simple life helping others. In 1993, I became Medical Director at St. Mary’s Hospital precisely to implement Safe Haven through- out Kankakee and surrounding Counties in IL. Prior to accepting this position, I had already received letters of support for my Safe Haven programs ranging from then-Governor Jim Edgar through then-Senator Carol Mosley Braun and many in between. These letters, along with similar ones from all of the major political and business leaders in Kankakee and surrounding Counties, are included as an Appendix to my original, 1993, Safe Haven book. But, as described in Safe Haven’s Epilogue, the then-CEO with a few calls was able to KILL over 15 years of Work on Safe Haven dead in its tracks. The CEO’s “rationale” was “We don’t want to be known as the Black Hospital.” Such is the nature of Arrogance, Stupidity and Systematic Abusers of Power (ASSs). Fighting ASSs has been a theme of my work over all of these many years. I returned to Chicago to become the Chair of Psychiatry at Grant Hospital for many years until the Hospital closed and my beloved wife, Sylvia, developed leukemia secondary to over-radiation. Both SJH and NW have still Criminally Refused to release Sylvia’s Cumulative Radiation Dose (CRD) for >7 years. While there is much more to this “story,” suffice it to say that, after 19 months of living together in hospital rooms, within Days of starting then-experimental Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Sylvia’s Blast cells were Gone and her Vital Signs were Stable off of pressor Meds. Despite this, Saint Joseph Administration and Its Lawyers (SJAIL) deliberately ignored Sylvia’s multiple Advance Directives to be Full Code, turned up an unneeded Morphine Drip, and literally watched for Seven Days as Sylvia slowly drowned to death on her own secretions when she could have easily been Saved with the most basic Standard of Care Interventions of Protecting her Airway and Breathing (the A and B of ABC). “It’s like putting down a dog,” one of Sylvia’s doctors “explained.” But Sylvia was NEVER a dog. I tell all who will listen, and many who will not, that Sylvia was not killed by her Iatrogenic Leukemia. Sylvia was KILLED by Arrogance, Stupidity and Systematic Abuse of Power (ASSs). But then, so too have millions of others over the Ages been needlessly killed as well. In addition to publishing the 25th Anniversary Edition of Safe Haven, I have also in 2018 completed its “Final Chapters” which I call The Chicago Project, the four goals of which are: A Gang-Free, Drug-Free, Full-Employment Economy in America by 2020 (Safe Haven);

Building the “Cyber-City/State/Country/World of the Future” (IF-PREVENT and Super-EPIC);

Building and implementing GEIP (Clean, renewable energy SAVING $2-3 TRILLION/year); and

PEACE on Earth by 2030 (starting with the Peace Paradigm for ISIS, Iran and North Korea in 2018).

Just as landing a man on the moon by the end of the decade was a noble goal of a previous generation, WE can set the four goals of the Chicago Project as absolutely DOABLE objectives that can help UNITE not just the Country, but the World in the process. This is what LEADERSHIP is all about. And, just as with Penicillin, what can work in Chicago can equally well work in Detroit, New York and Los Angeles now and in Buenos Aires, Mogadishu and New Delhi later. Safe Haven thus reinforces and enhances all of President Trump’s other job creating initiatives from Infrastructure Repair to bringing Manufacturing Jobs back to America. And, in the process, we move from Entitlements (Rights WITHOUT Responsibilities) to True EMPOWERMENT (Rights WITH Responsibilities) at every level of society. Similarly, the $2-3T/yr of SAVINGS from GEIP can not only help people in America and around the World, using GEIP as LEVERAGE as part of the PEACE Paradigm, we can not only Stop Terrorism in 2019, but truly achieve genuine Peace on Earth by 2030 as well. All of these proposals are STRONG MEDICINE but can Work Well if only used WISELY. Simply put, just as with GOOD SCIENCE and GOOD PREVENTIVE MEDICINE, we can and MUST move beyond “politics as usual” to truly GOOD GOVERNMENT not just in the United States, but around the World if we are to FIX THE SYSTEM and fight Arrogance, Stupidity and Systematic Abuse of Power (ASSs) at all levels of society from crime and corruption through Terrorism and even War itself. Again, for the GOOD of the Nation and the World, I will gladly GIVE you and President Trump the simple equation underlying GEIP in return for your agreements to help support the Chicago Project on a Bipartisan basis– to help bring the Country TOGETHER. While Sylvia would never want to the Taj Mahal as a “legacy,” she very much would appreciate sharing Genuine PEACE with ALL of God’s children. With GEIP-powered desalinization plants, we can literally turn deserts into Gardens in the Middle East and far beyond. With Safe Haven, we can offer people JOBS and HOPE instead of Funerals and Despair– We can all STOP THE CARNAGE NOW not just in America, but around the World. And, in the process, if we can Fight ASSs and build a true Win-Win system for ALL– PROFOUND GOOD will have been done. As I ended my Safe Haven book almost 25 years ago, “Alone, we can accomplish little. Working TOGETHER we can Change the World. Let these be goals truly worthy of us all. So it shall be. His occupation: Physician; Medical Director of Outpatient Psychiatric Services Methodist Hospital His education: B.A. Cum Laude, Psychology and Political Science, University of Illinois at Chicago 99, 97, 96% —MCAT Science, Gen Knowledge, Vocab 98, 97% — LSAT (Logical and Analytical Reasoning) 1969-1973

Clinical Psychology, University of Illinois at Chicago Master’s Program GRE: 95% composite Psychology: 97% clinical; 98% experimental 1978-1980

Doctor of Medicine, Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois 1981-1986 Boards I: 99%ile, Psychology Psychiatry Mini0boards: 735 (99%ile)

Residency, Psychiatry, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois 1986-1989 PRITE Scores by year of Residency 1986—695 (99%ile) 1987—689 (98%ile)

Fellowship Child Psychiatry, Institute for Juvenile Research, Chicago, Illinois 1989-1990

Licensure: State of Illinois Physician License – #036-076843 1986

Board Certification: American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – #35842 1992

Campaign website: docladien47.org/

Top priorities

What are the top three priorities for your ward?

Kimball Ladien: Two Questions for ALL Candidates for Mayor and Alderperson

Reduce Crime

CUT TAXES

IMPROVE Academic Outcomes (Top 5% Worldwide for ENTIRE City)

If the ONLY thing we do in 2019 is to implement the Afterschool programs for our children and JOB Programs for ALL individuals on Probation and Parole, we can easily reach the initial goal of Reducing Gang Crime and MURDERS >50%and help make Chicago a Model for the Country on the way towards achieving a Gang-Free, Drug-Free, Full-Employment Economy in America by the Year 2020 that SAVES LIVES and BILLIONS of tax dollars–significantly IMPROVING Education and Business OUTCOMES while Dramatically Reducing Crime in the process. This would be a true win-win for ALL Americans.

Question 1: Implementing Safe Haven Afterschool and JOB Programs BEFORE 2/26/19

If I can show you PRECISELY how to implement these Afterschool and JOB Programs to SAVE LIVES and Millions of tax dollars in 2019, will you agree to all stand TOGETHER and DEMAND that Rahm implement these afterschool programs for our children NOW?

Global Energy Independence Program (GEIP)=Clean, Renewable Energy that SAVES $2-3 T/yr

GEIP is based upon a very simple equation that can provide a clean and renewable energy source that on a global scale can SAVE $2-3 TRILLION/Year of the $5-7 Trillion spent annually primarily on carbon-based energy sources. GEIP is proposed to be GIFTED to the PEOPLE of America and the World with the understanding that the first demonstration site for these programs will be in Illinois. Illinois could thus be SAVING literally BILLIONS of dollars annually while helping the environment, businesses and the great, hard-working tax-payers and citizens of Illinois while being a MODEL for the Country and World.

Question 2: Sharing and Implementing GEIP on a BIPARTISAN Basis = Universal Healthcare and Education

If I share GEIP with Cardinal Cupich, Chief Judge Tim Evans or some similar individual, will you each agree to call on not only Rahm, but Gov. Rauner and Gov.-elect JB Pritzker to help implement these programs on a BIPARTISAN basisASAP– again, SAVING LIVES and Billions of tax dollars in the process?

Recent civic work

Please tell us what you have done in the last two years to serve the city, your neighborhood or a civic organization. Please be specific.

Kimball Ladien: Since Sylvia’s MURDER on 2/4/12, I have reached out to ALL of the major politicians on the State, County and City Level seeking support for my Bipartisan Contract for Illinois to Reduce Gangs, Drugs, Dropouts, Abuse and JOBLESSNESS– SAVING LIVES and Billions of Tax Dollars in the Process.

When I first discussed these proposals with Chief Justice Timothy Evans, he suggested and I wholeheartedly agreed that we should “Start with the Children.” I have attached two protocols sent to Chief Justice Evans concerning Alternative Sentencing for BOTH Children and Adults.

Also in 2018, I completed the 25th Anniversary Edition of Safe Haven along with its Sequel, The Chicago Project.

I have listed my “Two Questions for ALL Mayoral and Aldermanic Candidates” to answer.

Finally, my “12-Step BIPARTISAN Contract for Chicago/Illinois” outlines specifically how we can help to make Chicago a MODEL for the Country on the way towards achieving a Gang-Free, Drug-Free, Full Employment Economy in America by 2020.

Pensions

Chicago is on the hook for $42 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, which works out to $35,000 for every household. Those pensions, in the language of the Illinois Constitution, “shall not be diminished or impaired.” Should the state Constitution be amended to allow a reduction in pension benefits for current city employees or retirees? How about reducing pension benefits for new employees? Please explain.

Kimball Ladien: Safe Haven: A PENNY OF PREVENTION IS WORTH A DOLLAR OF CURE.

The above statements is not only a Motto originally offered to Irving Harris as a Tribute to his years of Service to us ALL, it is also a FACT. If we can reduce Gangs, Drugs, Dropouts, Abuse and JOBLESSNESS even 10%, we would be SAVING over $500 Million Annually. Our goal for 2019 is >50% Reductions ($2.5B/yr.) By reinvesting even some of the savings into further expanding Prevention-Oriented programs we can, in fact, achieve the goal of a Gang-Free, Drug-Free, Full Employment Economy in America by 2020.

Thus, implementing Safe Haven ASAP not only SAVES LIVES, it can help to Pay for Pensions as well.

GEIP (Global Energy Independence Program) = $2-3 T/yr Globally = $50B/yr in Illinois

While much of the savings from GEIP in the United States would be used as part of a BIPARTISAN Win-Win Grand Deal to achieve Universal Healthcare and Education, it along with Safe Haven can help to pay off Chicago/Illinois’ Pension Debts in a highly positive Win-Win Way.

By having ALL candidates running for Mayor and Alderperson endorse the 12-Step BIPARTISAN Contract for Chicago NOW, the true “Winners” in February and April will be the PEOPLE of Chicago and far beyond, indeed.

Revenue

Of the following often proposed sources of new revenue for Chicago, which of the following do you favor, and why? A Chicago casino, legalized and taxed recreational marijuana, a LaSalle Street tax, a commuter tax, a property tax increase, a municipal sales tax increase, a real estate transfer tax increase, video gambling.

Kimball Ladien: Not only would a city-owned and run Chicago casino be a Profit Center, If done correctly, it could help to further boost tourism in Chicago.

Similarly, it is better to legalize and tax recreational marijuana but only as a part of a much more comprehensive inpatient/outpatient Drug-treatment program moving forward.

While currently politicians are talking about one taxing source or another to deal with Chicago’s Financial Crises, including the Pensions, both Safe Haven and GEIP offer Short-and Long-term SOLUTIONS to these long-standing problems that can actually REDUCE taxes for all of the Right Reasons.

By the Sun Times, Tribune, WTTW, IVI/IPO and other such groups calling on ALL Candidates for Mayor AND Alderman to SUPPORT the 12-Step BIPARTISAN Contract for Chicago/Illinois, we can actually IMPLEMENT these programsSAVING LIVES and CUTTING TAXES in the process.

While it would be necessary to do a rigorous cost-benefit analysis of any such proposal, first the Dutch and, more recently, the Chinese, have used state-of-the-art Dredging Technology to build first Expanded Dikes and then Entire New Islands in a highly cost-effective way. Several years ago, I propose that Chicago could enter into a partnership with such a dredging company to create a “new” Lake Shore Drive to the east of the current one (LSD-II) that could not only help significantly reduce traffic jams the entire length of the city and beyond, it could also serve as a barrier to help prevent soil erosion and, possibly, even provide new real estate opportunities and parkland to the East of LSD.

While a few very short-sighted people blocked the Lucas Museum from coming to Chicago, these proposals would have been just one example of finding Win-Win SOLUTIONS to long-standing problems.

At the same time that I was proposing “LSD-II,” I was also highly recommending that parking for the Obama Library not only be underground, but that it be linked to the library by an “Underground Railroad” that could Entertain and inform visitors at the same time. (Cf. Attached.) It is still not too late to propose such Win-Win plans that could keep Jackson Park “green” while supporting the new high-volume traffic that is to be anticipated. Simply put, a little Win-Win planning can go a very long way indeed.

What other sources of new revenue do you favor or oppose?

Kimball Ladien: See above

TIFs

Tax-increment financing districts are a primary economic development tool for Chicago. In a TIF district, taxes from the growth of property values are set aside for 23 years to be used to support public projects and private development. What changes do you favor, if any, in Chicago’s TIF program?

Kimball Ladien: TIFs can not only be made much more flexible, they can be implemented in a way that is a Win-Win for ALL neighborhoods across the city. By prioritizing, for instance, the implementation of additional cameras on both city blocks and in allies, we could go a long way towards not only REDUCING Crime in Chicago, but Arresting and Prosecuting the perpetrators of such crimes. TIF investments in such expanded camera programs could rapidly help to Reduce Crime and thus SAVE LIVES and Tax Dollars in the process. Block Clubs and local businesses could, potentially, help to further expedite this process in a Win-Win Way for ALL. As Noted, individuals with “disabilities” currently preventing them from working outside of the house, could easily be assigned several hours of “watching TV” for suspicious activity in their own neighborhoods. Similar programs for tutors, crisis counselors, etc. could also be suggested.

If one of the important purposes of TIFs is to enhance Economic Development in the city, obviously, the more that we LOWER CRIME and Improve Academic Outcomes, the more we will be able to attract businesses to ALL areas of the City in a Win-Win Way. Thus, whether they are large projects aimed at bringing thousands of new jobs to Chicago for smaller projects, using a rigorous Cost-Benefits analysis for all such proposals would be both FAIR and highly Beneficial to ALL of the Citizens of Chicago.

Aldermanic power

What will you do to rein in aldermanic prerogative?

Kimball Ladien: By making “Aldermanic Prerogatives” subject to not only rigorous Cost-Benefit Analysis, but also Community Input, we can look for ways to MAXIMIZE the Benefits of limited dollars. Instead of funding “Pinstripe Patronage,” if we could help assure that we are MAXIMIZING POSITIVE OUTCOMES, much GOOD would be done on many levels.

Police reform

The City of Chicago has entered into a federally monitored consent decree to overhaul the training and practices of the Chicago Police Department. Civil libertarians say it is long overdue, but others say it is unnecessary and could make it tougher for the police to do their job. What’s your view?

Kimball Ladien: As I have noted elsewhere, as a 5th-Generation Chicagoan, I would also hear stories about how people during the Depression would sleep on the beaches or in the Parks in order to try and stay cool on a hot summer night. And yet, despite people being much poorer than even today, this could be done SAFELY on a regular basis. Simply put, it was NOT a question of Money. It was a question of VALUES.

Rights WITHOUT Responsibilities is ENTITLEMENT and is a Bad Thing indeed. The mindset that “Society owes me Everything and I owe Society Nothing” will, in the end, destroy any society in which it is allowed. True EMPOWERMENT comes from combining Rights AND Responsibilities. This is what JFK had in mind when he said that we should “Ask Not what our Country can do for us. Ask what WE can do for our Country.”

While the police are far from perfect, anyone who thinks that they have an “easy” job should try doing it even for a single night. From early childhood on, it is CRITICAL that children are taught to RESPECT the Police and other Authority Figures even if they may disagree with a particular instruction.

As noted above, Alternative Sentencing Protocols for BOTH Adolescents and Adults could go a long way towards ensuring that there are always swift and appropriate CONSEQUENCES for bad behavior. During the depression, it was common for there to be 40-50 children in a classroom. But you could hear a pin drop and children did their homework.

Many studies over the year have shown that the Number One Predictor of a child’s Academic Performance is NOT “Class Size” or even “Dollars Spent per Pupil.” It is PARENTAL INVOLVEMENT. This is exactly why that, in addition to Afterschool Programs for ALL Children, there would be ongoing support groups for At-Risk Youth and Their Families” to the greatest extent possible. Again, as noted above, A PENNY of PREVENTION truly IS WORTH a DOLLAR of CURE.

The more that we restore the critical Balance between Rights and Responsibilities in society, the more that “Police Reform” will be accomplished in a Positive Win-Win Way. It is only when there is a total LACK of CONSEQUENCES for Bad Behavior (e.g. > 80% unsolved murders, etc.) that Anarchy Prevails. The More that we insist on a Balance of Rights AND Responsibilities from the Police as well and Citizens, the better a Win-Win outcome we will achieve.

Guns

What should Chicago do to reduce the number of illegal guns?

Kimball Ladien: The First Step to Solving a Problem, be it in Medicine or anywhere else, is to start by having both a Proper Diagnosis and an assessment of Win-Win Best Practices. When we LISTEN to Supt Eddie Johnson with his many years of experience who advocates that Criminals or other “high-risk” individuals who are arrested carrying ANY Weapons, be they sharpened screwdrivers or assault rifles automatically have double or triple sentences, the sooner we will be making our communities safe again.

Similarly, Israeli Schools should be prime targets for Terrorist Assaults on a Regular Basis. But it is precisely because they have Armed Guards in ALL of their Schools and similar facilities, that such attacks almost never happen. Again, when criminals know that there are swift and certain CONSEQUENCES for bad behavior, whether it is in the Depression-Era United States (cf, eg, Midnight Special by Leadbelly, etc) Israel or China, such behaviors are avoided. It is precisely when Ideologies Replace Outcomes that problems remain unsolved.

Schools

What is the appropriate role of charter schools within the Chicago Public Schools system?

Kimball Ladien: Again, you often get the wrong “answers” when you ask the Wrong Questions. Thus, instead of focusing on Charter Schools one way or the other, the more that we make ALL Chicago Public Schools throughout the City World-Class in OUTCOMES, the less relevant the issue of Charter Schools will become. By having ALL Teachers have Community Service Corps (CSC) Teacher’s Aides as well as Hall Monitors, Afterschool Tutors and coaches, etc. the BETTER our schools can become. Especially where we focus on PARENTAL INVOLVEMENT (cf Comer model above), letter are OUTCOMES will be. By having children literally doing their Homework and NOT being involved with Kings and Drugs, the pastor we can turn not only our Schools, but entire Communities, into literal SAFE HAVENS for the GOOD of ALL.

Should the Chicago Board of Education be solely appointed by the mayor, as is now the case? Or should Chicago switch to an elected school board or some hybrid?

Kimball Ladien: By having a Hybrid System that provides for Both Community Input and some Appointments by the Mayor, we can have the best of both systems. As always, however, we should then look at the Empirical Data in terms of actual OUTCOMES concerning such models.

Affordable housing

Is there enough affordable housing in your ward? Please explain.

Kimball Ladien: While Affordable Housing should be available throughout the city, so too should the SAFETY of ALL of our Communities be a major priority. By offering senior citizens Priorities as far as Tax Reductions, we can help to keep the elderly in their own homes to the best extent possible. Especially if Affordable housing” in communities is linked with participating in Community Services (e.g., affordable daycare, eldercare, home healthcare, teacher’s aides, etc.), the more this can be a Win-Win for all involved.

Immigration

Chicago, by ordinance, is an official “welcoming city.” This means the Chicago police are generally prohibited from detaining undocumented immigrants on behalf of federal immigration authorities. What’s your position on this policy? What more — or less — should be done with respect to undocumented immigrants who live in Chicago?

Kimball Ladien: Again, Rights WITHOUT Responsibilities is ENABLING and is Inherently a Bad Thing. Politicians who would Pander for votes by actively encouraging people to disobey the law are helping neither the Country nor, in the end even their own Communities. Just as we can and MUST eradicate Crime, Drugs, Abuse and Joblessness in Chicago, so too we MUST be advocating to do the same thing in communities around the World– wherever they may be.

If we truly wish to Build a Better World for All, then we must first solve these problems in Chicago and then REPLICATE this model across the Country and the World. The $2-3 T/yr of SAVINGS with GEIP can help to rapidly implement such programs in Countries around the World. Also, using IF-PREVENT and Super-EPIC, we can dramatically improve the TRANSPARENCY and ACCOUNTABILITY of ALL of our systems across the Planet. By tying the implementation of IF-PREVENT and Super-EPIC to the implementation of Safe Haven and GEIP, we can help to build Sanctuary Cities and, over time, Sanctuary Countries everywhere on the way towards genuine and lasting PEACE of Earth for the GOOD of ALL.

Currently, by simply strictly enforcing an e-Verify system, we could genetically reduce the incentive for people coming to the United States illegally. If we tie such programs to the resolution of DACA issues, we can accomplish a Win-Win OUTCOME for the Benefit of ALL. Thus, by looking for genuine SOLUTIONS to long-standing Problems, we can finally develop programs that benefit People not only in Chicago and America but, literally, around the World. This is PRECISELY the difference between GOOD GOVERNMENT and “Politics as Usual.” It Is Time to FIX THE SYSTEM for the GOOD OF ALL.

Ethics

Should the inspector general have the power to audit and review City Council programs, operations and committees? Why or why not?

Kimball Ladien:

Inspector General — GOOD GOVERNMENT versus “Politics as Usual”

While the Inspector General should have the power to audit and review City Council Programs, operations in committees, the City Council should also have the power to “investigate” the Inspector General if there are grounds to suspect that “Politics” is getting in the way of GOOD GOVERNMENT.

Would you employ, or have you employed, staff in your office who have outside jobs or contracts with entities that do business with the city? If so, please explain.

Kimball Ladien:

Overlapping Jobs — ACCOUNTABILITY and TRANSPARENCY

While I have, in theory, no specific problems with people having multiple Jobs, ACCOUNTABILITY and TRANSPARENCY are the Critical Elements to ensure that all interactions are both Appropriate and in the Best Interests of the PEOPLE. Thus, for instance, I would like to help make Methodist Hospital a MODEL for the City and Country in terms of highly cost-effective inpatient/outpatient drug treatment programs. As part of these initiatives, I may also reach out to the University of Illinois at Circle (UIC) to have Residence, Medical Students, Graduate and Undergraduate students all participating in these programs as both a Learning Experience as well as, potentially, Jobs. Indeed, part of Universal Education would be the opportunity for students to participate in Community Service Corps programs to pay off their “debts.” While my “Asking price” for such an arrangement would be a “Dollar of the Year,” with full Transparency, such overlapping jobs may, in fact, be a Win-Win for All involved

Role model

Is there a past or current alderman whom you model yourself after, or would model yourself after, or take inspiration from? Please explain.

Kimball Ladien: There are several aldermen over the years whom I have particularly admired and would wish, in ways, to emulate. These include Dick Simpson, Dick Mel and, more recently, Scott Waguespack. Dick Simpson went from being Aldermen to a Professor of Political Science at UIC. It would have been interesting had he tried to do both simultaneously.

Dick Mel was very kind to my beloved wife, Sylvia, many years ago at a time for her great difficulty. Dick was also one of the original people to sign letters of support for Safe Haven back in 1992. Dick always had a certain degree of “independence” from “The System” that I always admired.

While Scott Waguespack also has many of these traits, I think that it is very important to always try to Seek the TRUTH and the Win-Win Way whenever possible. To this extent, the more that we can move beyond “Politics as Usual” to genuine GOOD GOVERNMENT based on GOOD SCIENCE, BEST PRACTICES and OUTCOMES, both here and around the World, the better it will be for ALL. So it shall be.

I will leave as the “operational criteria” for defending “success” with Safe Haven as I wrote in its conclusion over 25 years ago, and believe now more and more each day:

“him and you hello paper for media. The key the thing with the thing taking If over the next few years we can again walk down any street in any town at any time of day or night and both feel and actually be safe, then we are starting to do our job. If we can go into any school and find learning and growing; if we can go into any workplace and find productive and drug-free employees; if we can reach out into any neighborhood and find a sense of pride and commitment to the community, then indeed a new millennium will have been reached. This is our goal. This is our dream. It is one I hope to share with you all. Working alone, we can accomplish little. But working TOGETHER, we can change the World. As we read history and set the agenda, we have only eight years to go and not a second to lose.”

