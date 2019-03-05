After rejecting one plea deal, Ald. Willie Cochran set again to plead guilty

Ald. Willie Cochran (20th) arrives in December 2016 at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for his arraignment on corruption charges. | Sun-Times file photo

Ald. Willie Cochran has apparently decided to plead guilty after all in a case where prosecutors accuse him of soliciting bribes from businessmen and looting an off-the-books charitable fund he controlled to pay for personal expenses, including his daughter’s college tuition.

A change of plea hearing for Cochran has been set for 10:30 a.m. March 21 before U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso, court records show.

In November, Cochran, who is not running again for his 20th Ward seat, had been scheduled to plea guilty to one count of fraud but changed his mind at the last minute and decided to proceed to trial.

