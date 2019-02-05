ENDORSEMENT: Deborah Foster-Bonner for 6th Ward alderman

South Side

Deborah Foster-Bonner, an accountant who runs her own business, has devoted decades to service in her community. She started a block club because she thought she and her neighbors should get to know each other and watch each other’s backs. She served on a local school council. She started a “friends” group for her son’s grammar school to raise funds to hire teaching assistants and support after-school programs. Now she’s trying to bring a cooperative grocery store to Chatham. She is smart, expressive and positive. We endorse Foster-Bonner over the incumbent alderman, Roderick T. Sawyer, who told us he was pretty offended that Ald. Danny Solis (25th), working with the feds, secretly recorded conversations with Ald. Ed Burke (14th). Sawyer knocked Solis for not keeping his “mouth shut.” His loyalties are misplaced. Pastor Richard A. Wooten also is running.

