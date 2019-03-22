Meet your next mayor: Our in-depth profiles of Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle

They both grew up in segregated Midwestern cities, in families that refused to be limited to the “black” side of town. They both have three siblings. They both excelled in academics and sports – and remember high school honors they should have received. They both want to make history as the first African American woman to serve as Chicago’s mayor. Read Chicago Sun-Times profiles of Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle.

