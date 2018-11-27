Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Nov. 27

The candidates in the 2019 mayoral race will have to raise millions to run a successful campaign. | Graphic by Brian Ernst

By the end of the filing period Monday, Chicago was left with a total of 21 mayoral candidates.

Here’s a look at political and government events scheduled for Tuesday Nov. 27 in Chicago and Illinois.

CHICAGO

8:45 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel cuts the ribbon on the Fulton Market Streetscape Project. Punch Bowl Social, 310 N. Green St.

cuts the ribbon on the Fulton Market Streetscape Project. Punch Bowl Social, 310 N. Green St. 10 a.m. — Prominent black faith leaders from across Chicago endorse Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle ’s mayoral candidacy. Lake Shore Cafe, 4900 S. Lake Shore Drive.

’s mayoral candidacy. Lake Shore Cafe, 4900 S. Lake Shore Drive. 10 a.m. – Activist and aldermanic candidate William Calloway and other activists and community leaders “demand justice for Laquan McDonald” ahead of the start of the trial for CPD Officers Gaffney, Walsh and March. Cook County Criminal Courthouse, 2650 S> California Ave., lobby.

and other activists and community leaders “demand justice for Laquan McDonald” ahead of the start of the trial for CPD Officers Gaffney, Walsh and March. Cook County Criminal Courthouse, 2650 S> California Ave., lobby. 10:30 a.m. — Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker announces his transition’s Educational Success Committee. Genevieve Melody STEM Elementary School, 3937 W. Wilcox St.

announces his transition’s Educational Success Committee. Genevieve Melody STEM Elementary School, 3937 W. Wilcox St. 5:30 p.m. – The University of Chicago Institute of Politics hosts a “Chicago Style” event previewing the Chicago municipal elections with WBEZ political reporter Claudia Morell. Until 6:30 p.m. at the Institute of Politics, 5707 S. Woodlawn Ave.

ILLINOIS

9:30 a.m. — (LINCOLNSHIRE) U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider hosts a Medicare open enrollment event until 2:30 p.m. at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road in Lincolnshire.

