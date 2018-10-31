Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 31

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 6 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 31 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

10 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel presides over a City Council meeting. City Hall, 1212 N. La Salle St., Council Chambers.

10 a.m. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and Cook County commissioner Chuy Garcia meet with voters. Cafe Jumping Bean, 1439 W. 18th St.

10 a.m. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle attends a hearing for a finding of substantial compliance and dismissal of a 50-year-old lawsuit, Shakman v. The County of Cook, that was originally filed to prevent political patronage hiring in Cook County. Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn, Room 2525.

10:45 a.m. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, state Sen. Tony Munoz and state Rep. Theresa Mah meet with voters. Casa Maravilla Senior Center, 2021 S. Morgan St.

11:45 a.m. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker meets with voters. Congressman George Collins Senior Home, 1401 S. Blue Island Ave.

ILLINOIS

6 a.m. – Sean Casten campaigns at the Naperville Metra station, 105 E. 4th Ave. in Naperville.

9:45 a.m. – Former Vice President Joe Biden and blues artist Keb' Mo' attend a campaign rally for Lauren Underwood, candidate for Illinois' 14th Congressional District. Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 Randall Road in St. Charles.

1:30 p.m. – Sean Casten and Congressman Jim Himes participate in a gun violence prevention roundtable. Until 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave. in Downers Grove.

2:00 p.m. — State Sen. Kwame Raoul will join Vice President Joe Biden, Brendan Kelly, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, and Treasurer Mike Frerichs for a get-out-the-vote rally. Iron Workers Local 392 2985 Kingshighway, East St Louis, IL 62201

