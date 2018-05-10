Showdown: How far will Obama Foundation push to get Obama Center road closures?

Former President Barack Obama discussed the design and placement of the Obama Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center in May, 2017. | Maria Cardona/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON – Days before a crucial Chicago Plan Commission meeting on the Obama Presidential Center development, the leaders of the watchdog Jackson Park Watch said Cornell Drive should be narrowed, but not closed, as proposed by the city and Obama Foundation.

That’s a compromise position included in a tough Jackson Watch critique of aspects of the project delivered to plan commission members and foundation officials on Thursday.

The group, which commissioned its own traffic study, urged the commission members not to act at the May 17 meeting to consider applications from the Obama Foundation, the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Chicago Park District for the Obama Center.

“In light of the fact that the Obama Presidential Center will be constructed in Jackson Park even if Cornell Drive remains open, the public interest demands complete and open discussion of this alternative, as well as of others that may be proposed,” Jackson Park Watch co-presidents Brenda Nelms and Margaret Schmid wrote in a memo to the plan commission members.

The Obama Foundation has been running a drive –including a postcard writing campaign – to demonstrate public support for the project.

No group is seriously opposed to the Obama Presidential Center. But a host of serious concerns – from design issues, to taxpayer costs, to who benefits from the jobs and contracts to whether a golf course merger is needed – all are matters the foundation is trying to address without surrendering control to outsiders.

The top foundation officials will be attending the commission meeting in the City Council chambers: Board Chair Marty Nesbitt; Vice President of Civic Engagement Michael Strautmanis; architects Tod Williams, Billie Tsien and Dina Griffin; museum director Louise Bernard; the landscape architect team and representatives of the Lakeside Alliance, the five firms managing the construction of the center, to cost between $300 million and $350 million.

The Obama Center campus is planned for 19.3 acres in Jackson Park, with other related aspects of the project making its impact in the historic Olmsted and Vaux park larger than originally envisioned in 2015.

Issues raised by Jackson Park Watch in a memo to the plan commissioners include:

*The Cornell compromise: Proposed by the foundation and city is plowing under Cornell between 59th Street and Hayes Drive. Part of Cornell in this stretch is six lanes.

Jackson Park Watch is proposing narrowing Cornell to four lanes, not closing Marquette Drive and disputes the need to widen Stony Island.

“The proposed reduction to four travel lanes provides additional land to allow greater site flexibility to the Obama Presidential Center as well as potential pedestrian safety amenities. The four-lane roadway could also result in reduced taxpayer costs compared to removing the roadway,” the Jackson Park Watch road study by the Brookfield, Wisc. engineering firm raSmith concluded.

The driving force behind this is the foundation vision to connect the Obama Center to the Museum of Science and Industry campuses without a street in between. Then President Barack Obama never mentioned digging up Cornell with he picked Jackson Park as the site in August, 2016.

The Chicago Department of Transportation traffic proposals, the commissioners were told, “was developed with the singular goal of accommodating the closure of Cornell Drive as desired by the Obama Foundation.”

Nelms said in a statement, “ An important park-related benefit of keeping Cornell Drive open is the buffer it would provide between the crowded and active spaces the Obama Foundation envisions for its site and the calm, natural character of the Park itself. At the same time, the Obama Foundation’s desire to closely connect the OPC with Jackson Park, including the Museum of Science and Industry, could be accommodated in numerous ways, including innovative pedestrian bridges, underpasses, or improved pedestrian crossings.”

*Whether traffic volume estimates by the city are accurate.

*The terms in a proposed lease have not yet been made public. It is likely the foundation will not pay rent for the public land.

A City Hall spokesman told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday the terms of a lease will not be ready for release until next week.

*The need for a more stringent parkland replacement policy.

Currently, the foundation maintains it “owes” only, at most, for the 2.6 acres to be taken up by buildings.

The city and foundation argue that eliminating Cornell should count as “new” parkland –an argument rejected earlier this week by Jackson Park Watch, Friends of the Park and the Cultural Landscape Foundation.

*The need for terms to be detailed in advance for how the Obama Foundation will manage the “open space” – the plaza and playground and other land – on its campus it intends to be accessible to the public.

In March, 2015, the ordinance allowing park district land to be transferred to the city for the project was rushed through the City Council by Mayor Rahm Emanuel because then President Barack Obama was reluctant to locate the Obama Center on Chicago’s South Side without assurances in writing the park land would be available for his project.

What’s different now is that the leverage has changed. The Obama Foundation is committed to building the Obama Center in Jackson Park and hopes to break ground later this year.

Nelms and Schmid said in their memo that Roark Frankel, the Obama Foundation Director of Planning and Construction told them at an April 5 meeting the center will be built in Jackson Park “even if Cornell Drive remains open.”

When the City Council approved the transfer of Chicago Park District land to the city for an Obama Presidential Center on March 18, 2015, there was no mention of a massive overhaul of the roadways in and around Jackson Park – including closing Cornell Drive as it flowed through the park.

When Obama showed the public for the first time the tentative plans for his center in May, 2017, his campus had moved north a few blocks – not in the footprint of the land boundaries written into that ordinance passed by the City Council.

By the time the Obama Foundation on Jan. 10 submitted applications to the plan commission for zoning approvals and to determine if the Obama Presidential Center was in compliance with the Lake Michigan and Chicago Lakefront Protection Ordinance the footprint of the land the foundation was seeking had expanded east to take in Cornell.

Last February, City Hall put a $175 million price tag for taxpayers on plans to retool roads in and around Jackson Park for the Obama Presidential Center which also included closing Marquette Drive in the park and a related merger of the South Shore and Jackson Park golf courses.

The Obama Center project, still subject to federal reviews, urgently needs to have an ordinance approved outlining the current boundaries of the 19. 3 acre site. That’s the first item of business on the plan commission agenda for next Thursday.

A City Hall spokesman told the Sun-Times the proposed ordinance will not be released until next week.

Unlike in 2015, when the ordinance allowing park district land to be transferred to the city for the project, the climate is different now.

In 2015, Chicago had not yet been picked for the Obama Center, there was still supposed to be a presidential library in the complex and no one brought up closing Cornell Drive and revamping all the roadways in what has become a far more ambitious project.