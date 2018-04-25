VA nominee Jackson will get a hearing: senator

The chairman of a Senate panel reviewing President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs says the nominee will get a hearing to address complaints made against him of "unprofessional behaviors." | AP file photo

Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson says White House physician Ronny Jackson “deserves a hearing and he’s going to get it.”

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee indefinitely postponed Jackson’s confirmation hearing, which had been scheduled for Wednesday. It cited a need for more time to investigate complaints made by current and former employees of Jackson about his fitness to be VA secretary.

With Congress set to recess Friday for a week, the earliest a hearing could be held would be in about 10 days.

Jackson denies allegations of bad behavior and says he’s looking forward to “answering everybody’s questions.”

The White House is defending Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson, insisting the longtime White House doctor has been more thoroughly vetted than most nominees.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that, “Dr. Jackson’s record as a White House physician has been impeccable.”

And she says he’s received more vetting than most nominees due to his close proximity to the last three presidents.

Still, Sanders says the White House is, “continuing to look at the situation.”

Jackson is fighting to salvage his imperiled nomination amid accusations that include repeated drunkenness and creating a “toxic” work environment at the White House.